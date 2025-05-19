Six yards, a million stories: Exploring Gariahat’s must-visit sari shops

1 6 iStock

There’s something timeless and magical about a sari — whether it’s the soft rustle of silk or the intricate artistry of handloom cotton — a sari speaks of heritage while making every woman feel effortlessly elegant.

And if there’s one place in the heart of south Kolkata where that magic truly comes alive, it’s Gariahat.

Winding through its bustling lanes, you’ll find not just shops, but living legacies of Bengal’s textile glory. From the shimmer of Benarasi silks to the earthy charm of taant and Jamdani, every piece whispers elegance. Ready to elevate your look? Find your perfect drape at these stores.

Gariahat isn’t complete without a stop at P. Majumder. Tucked among the vibrant rows of sari shops, this store stands as a symbol of tradition and timeless elegance. Whether you're shopping for a special occasion or simply admiring the intricate weaves of Bengal’s finest textiles, stepping into P. Majumder feels like entering a world where craftsmanship meets heritage.

With a vast collection of sarees starting at just ₹800, the shop caters to a diverse range of customers — offering both budget-friendly options and exquisite pieces for those seeking something more elaborate. It’s a haven for sari lovers looking for quality, variety and authenticity, all under one roof.

Byloom

Byloom in Gariahat is popular for its unique blend of tradition and modernity, which sets it apart from the usual sari stores. Known for its handwoven textiles, Byloom showcases the finest of Bengal’s weaving heritage through contemporary designs on traditional fabrics like cotton and silk.

Celebrated for its vibrant palette and distinctive patterns, Byloom also features a charming selection of handloom clothing for children with quirky prints, along with a curated range of home furnishings.

Shopping at Byloom is more than just making a purchase — it’s a memorable experience. For those seeking a sari that’s a style statement, Byloom is a must-visit.

Adi Dhakeswari Bastralaya

If you’re sari hunting in Gariahat and skip Adi Dhakeswari, you’re missing out on the soul of the story. Woven into the fabric of Kolkata’s textile legacy, this century-old store is more than just a shop. From the whisper-soft Jamdanis to regal Benarasis, every shelf tells a tale. Step in not just to buy, but to be wrapped up in a piece of Bengal’s living tradition.

Bhojraj

Bhojraj is a hidden gem that deserves a spot on your shopping bucket list. Known for its curated collection of elegant weaves, Bhojraj surprises with quality, variety and prices that won’t give you buyer’s remorse.

Whether you’re eyeing a graceful Tussar, or something light and festive, the store offers just the right drape, with a rich collection of silks from the southern parts of the country — featuring unique Gadwals, Mangalagiris, Benarasis and more.

Kalika

Kalika is where your wallet breathes easy and your wardrobe gets a stylish upgrade. Unlike high-end boutiques, Kalika focuses on wearable fashion that’s easy to love and easier to maintain, making it a go-to for students, professionals, and regular sari wearers alike. A local favourite, it’s the kind of place where smart shoppers return again and again. Perfect for those who want to slay the sari game without breaking the bank.

