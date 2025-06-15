Bengal in the rains: Explore monsoon magic close to home at these getaways — from hills to harbours

As the first drops of rain hit the earth, the world transforms into a lush, green paradise. Monsoon is not just a season — it’s a mood, a sense of renewal and the perfect time to explore nature’s raw beauty. The landscape, once muted by summer’s heat, bursts into a riot of greens, with hills cloaked in mist and rivers swelling with new life.

From savouring a hot cuppa by the window to wandering through mist-laden trails, the season invites you to slow down, breathe deeper and see the world through rain-splashed eyes.

If you’re looking to soak in the beauty of the season, here are a few monsoon getaway destinations in Bengal that are perfect for a rain-kissed escape.

Diamond Harbour

Nestled along the banks of the Hooghly River, Diamond Harbour is just a short drive away from Kolkata. For those seeking a break from the city’s hustle, a weekend here offers cosy moments — be it sipping chai at a local tea stall, capturing rain-soaked sunsets or simply soaking in the tranquil riverside vibe.

With its easy accessibility, Diamond Harbour is an ideal monsoon getaway for anyone wanting to unwind, reconnect with nature and enjoy the simple pleasures of a rain-kissed retreat.

Henry’s Island

Just 140km from Kolkata, Henry’s Island near Bakkhali is a peaceful nature escape. The scenic drive through Diamond Harbour and Kakdwip, followed by a ferry across the Hatania-Doania creek, adds to its adventure.

Known for its pristine beach, the island’s surrounding mangroves offer peaceful paths for nature walks and birdwatching. Nearby Bakkhali Beach, Frasergunj and Jambudwip provide additional exploration, making Henry’s Island an ideal monsoon retreat blending relaxation with adventure.

Maithon

When the monsoon rains arrive and the Barakar River fills up with fresh water, Maithon — located in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, just 170km from Kolkata — becomes a peaceful retreat.

Known for its vast reservoir and majestic dam, this hidden gem offers a refreshing escape from the city’s rush, where mist-kissed hills and lush greenery create the perfect backdrop for a rejuvenating monsoon retreat.

Bakreshwar

Located about 220km from Kolkata, Bakreshwar in West Bengal comes alive during the monsoon, as its forests turn vibrant green, making it a calm and refreshing place to relax and enjoy nature. The town is famous for its natural hot springs, offering a perfect pick-me-up after a day of exploring.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful escape or a chance to soak in healing waters, Bakreshwar is an ideal monsoon getaway.

Lava and Loleygaon

Situated in the scenic hills of West Bengal’s Kalimpong district, Lava and Loleygaon become charming hideaways as the monsoon sets in. Lava is known for its serene monasteries and vibrant birdlife, while Loleygaon offers breathtaking views of the Kangchenjunga range and peaceful forest trails.

These quiet hill stations come alive with misty mornings, lush green valleys and the soothing sound of rain tapping on leaves — making them perfect spots to unwind and soak in the cool, crisp mountain air.

Neora Valley National Park

Another hidden gem in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal, Neora Valley National Park turns into a misty wonderland during the monsoon. Home to red pandas, Himalayan black bears, and countless bird species, Neora Valley is one of the last remaining hill forests of its kind in the region.

If you’re craving solitude, fresh mountain air and a deep connection with the wild, Neora Valley is a monsoon retreat worth discovering.

Kurseong

Often overshadowed by its more popular neighbours Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Kurseong is the kind of place you stumble upon and never want to leave. Situated along the route of the iconic toy train, this quiet hill town turns irresistibly charming in the monsoon — with tea gardens glistening under fresh rain, colonial-era buildings wrapped in mist, and the scent of wet earth lingering in the air.

Whether you’re enjoying a warm cup of tea by the window or exploring misty forest paths, Kurseong holds the quiet magic of a hidden hill town.