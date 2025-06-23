Dakota Johnson kisses Pedro Pascal on cheek, enjoys chat with Chris Evans in ‘Materialists’ BTS

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, who recently starred in Celine Song’s newly released romantic drama Materialists, has dropped a set of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring co-actors Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Here’s a look.

Dakota Johnson, who played Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker in the film, shared a heartfelt moment with director Celine Song in between shots.

The 35-year-old actress seemed engrossed in a conversation with Song. Her co-star Chris Evans, who played her imperfect ex-lover John in the film, also appeared in the frame.

Set in New York City, Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), an ambitious matchmaker whose personal life begins to mirror the romantic entanglements she pursues for her clients. Lucy is torn between two vastly different men — Harry (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy bachelor with effortless charm, and John (Chris Evans), her struggling actor-ex trying to make amends.

Dakota planted a kiss on Pedro Pascal’s cheeks at a cafe during the shoot.

Filmmaker Celine Song made her directorial debut with the 2023 drama Past Lives. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the film bagged nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Released on May 13, Materialists also stars Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg in key roles.

Before Materialists, Dakota Johnson was last seen in the titular role in the 2024 superhero film Madame Web.