From Moscow to Pyongyang, World leaders react to US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, and reactions from around the world ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump's decision, to the U.N. calling for de-escalation and Iran and some other nations condemning the attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history ... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, on X

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

Maryam Rajavi, Head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Paris

"Now (Iranian Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei must go. The Iranian people welcome the end of the war and seek peace and freedom.

"Khamenei is responsible for an unpatriotic project that, in addition to costing countless lives, has cost the Iranian people at least $2 trillion - and now, it has all gone up in smoke."

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on X

"Iran must never acquire the bomb.

"With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority. And respect for international law is critical.

"Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis."

Fu Cong, China's Ambassador to the UN at Security Council meeting

"Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by the use of force.

"Diplomatic means to address the Iranian nuclear issue haven't been exhausted, and there's still hope for a peaceful solution."

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of Russia's Security Council, on Telegram

"Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S. "With this kind of success, Trump won't win the Nobel Peace Prize."

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot, on X:

"France is convinced that a lasting resolution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

"Iran's nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the U.S. has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law."

United Arab Emirates foreign ministry, to State news agency

"The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern over the ongoing tension in the region and the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities. It called for an immediate end to the escalation to avoid dangerous repercussions and a slide into new levels of instability.

"The (Foreign) Ministry urges the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities by working diligently to resolve chronic issues in the region, which are now at stake and pose a growing threat to regional and international security and stability."

Qatari foreign ministry, on X

"The State of Qatar regrets the deterioration of the situation following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and is following with great concern the developments following the recent attacks on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the dangerous tension currently witnessed in the region will lead to catastrophic repercussions at the regional and international levels."

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, to reporters

"It is crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict. We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern."

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani, on State broadcaster RAI

"Now we hope that, after this attack, which caused massive damage to nuclear weapons production and posed a threat to the entire region, a de-escalation can begin and Iran can sit down at the negotiating table."

New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters

"We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump's announcement of U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"The world has long agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to get a nuclear weapon and we support action to prevent that.

"Had Iran complied with the very reasonable requests that were made, including by the IAEA, then circumstances would have been different."

Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, statement

"The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond."

Mexican foreign ministry, on X

"The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict. In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region."

Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil on Telegram

"Venezuela condemns U.S. military aggression against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military" against nuclear facilities in Iran.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, on X

"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."

North Korean government spokesperson, statement

"(North Korea) strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the U.S. which ... violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state.

"The just international community should raise the voice of unanimous censure and rejection against the U.S. and Israel's confrontational acts."

