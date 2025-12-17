From dusk to dawn: Best spots in Kolkata to capture the winter sun in all its glory

There are few things more serene than the sight of a setting sun during Kolkata winters. And if you’re looking to soak in the warmth as a golden hue encapsulates the city’s riverbanks, bridges and monuments during dusk and dawn, here’s a quick guide to the places you must visit.

1 7 Amit Datta

The view of sunset from Prinsep Ghat facing Vidyasagar Setu is arguably one of the best the city has to offer. The iconic bridge and the setting sun make for the perfect instagrammable moment — this ghat has also been explored by many filmmakers in the past.

2 7 Amit Datta

If you happen to be at Shaheed Minar during dusk, you’re in luck. Grab a pack of your favourite snacks, a rug and your favourite person, and watch the sun give way to the night sky. Romantic? Yes. Calming? Certainly.

3 7 Amit Datta

Sunrise scenes in Kolkata are equally mesmerising. This shot was captured from one end of Howrah Bridge. It offers one of the most picturesque dawn scenes.

4 7 Amit Datta

If you’re sipping a hot cuppa at Glenburn Penthouse at dusk, you will be greeted by this view. A glimpse so mesmerising, capturing it is the only way to savour it. Victoria Memorial in all its glory and an orangish hue to the Kolkata sky as the sun sets makes for a sight to behold.

5 7 Soumyajit Dey

If you wake up before dawn and head to maidan, a short walk will get you to this side of the Victoria Memorial pond. The view will make you stop short and take notice. The sun rising beside Victoria and the first rays falling on Kolkata’s iconic marble monument offers a spellbinding frame. The challenge? Getting the entire subject as reflection on water.

6 7 Amit Datta

The setting sun visible from Central Avenue is an aesthetic reminder that the day is over and it's time to wrap up work. If you walk towards the Chandni Chowk metro in the early hours of the evening, be sure to look up and get a glimpse of the sun before it tucks in behind the buildings

7 7 Soumyajit Dey

Last but not the least, a boat ride from Prinsep Ghat at around 5pm will give you this mesmerising view. A few dinghies floating, the suspenders at Vidyasagar Set and the sunset in the perfect shot. The frame has romance written all over it.