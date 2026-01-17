Infiltration, welfare and a pitch for votes, what PM Modi said at Malda rally

1 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the Assembly elections, in Malda district, West Bengal, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Malda with the “infiltrator" stick to hit the ruling Trinamool in Bengal ahead of the state Assembly polls.

In a public meeting in Sahapur on Saturday, Modi referred to the BJP-ruled states surrounding Bengal and promised to remove the alleged “politics of hate” practiced by the “brutal” Trinamool in Bengal in the impending polls.

Here are five key issues that Modi addressed in his speech:

2 5 In this image received on Jan. 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for various infrastructure development projects in West Bengal and flags off four Amrit Bharat Express trains alongside two other express trains, in Malda, West Bengal. (PTI)

On Sunday, the prime minister will address a public meeting in Hooghly’s Singur, which was selected as the home for the Tata Nano car. The anti-land acquisition movement propelled Mamata Banerjee to the chief minister’s chair in 2011, leaving a question mark hanging on Bengal as an industry-friendly destination.

Infiltration as a 'very big challenge'

“West Bengal faces a huge challenge from infiltrators,” he said, arguing that even wealthy countries were expelling illegal immigrants. “It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal,” Modi said.

Modi claimed infiltration had altered everyday life in parts of the state. “People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change,” he said.

3 5 People hold placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Assembly elections, in Malda district, West Bengal, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (PTI)

He linked these changes to violence, alleging that riots in districts such as Malda and Murshidabad were a result of the growing presence of infiltrators.

Modi said Trinamool’s push for a “syndicate raj” in the state was directly linked to its alleged patronage of “infiltrators”

“You will have to break this alliance,” he told the crowd, promising “strong action” once the BJP formed the government.

4 5 In this image received on Jan. 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during flagging off the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), in Malda, West Bengal. (PTI)

Assurance to refugees and Matuas

Amid concerns over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls which has left the Matua community, mostly HIndu refugees from Bangladesh from the backward castes, worried, Modi said: “Our refugees… who have come here to escape religious persecution in neighbouring countries, have nothing to fear,” he said, adding that the Constitution and the Citizenship Amendment Act provided security to them.

Law and order and intimidation claims

The prime minister alleged that the Trinamool’s rule was marked by intimidation and violence.

Referring to Thursday’s assault of a woman journalist in Murshidabad’s Beldanga during a protest, Modi said, “Under the Trinamool rule, girls are not safe even in schools, colleges, and universities. The administration here is so ruthless that there is no one to listen to the girls' grievances. Victims have to go to court for every little thing.”

5 5 In this image posted on Jan. 17, 2026, BJP supporters gather to attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unseen, in Malda, West Bengal. (PTI)

Welfare schemes and corruption allegations

Modi accused the state government of blocking central welfare schemes and diverting funds meant for the poor. Questioning the denial of benefits, he asked, “Should Bengal receive the benefits of schemes like free electricity or not? The real welfare of the people of Bengal will happen only when there is no obstructive Trinamool government here, but a pro-people BJP government instead," he said.

Development pitch and election confidence

Projecting confidence ahead of the Assembly polls, PM Modi said Bengal was surrounded by BJP-ruled states and was ready for “good governance”. He promised to boost Malda’s mango economy and create opportunities for farmers and youth.

Citing recent BJP successes in Bihar, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said, “Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP. Every single vote you cast for the 'lotus' symbol will restore West Bengal's former glory.”

