A colonial-era gas crematorium in Kolkata that tells tales of faith, farewell and history

Hidden in the maze of Park Circus stands a building that most people pass by without a second glance. With its pointed Gothic arches, red-tiled roof and bell tower-like structure, it looks like a quaint church from a European town. But this is no church. This is Kolkata’s defunct gas crematorium, a piece of colonial history that dates back to 1906.

Built to serve the Britishers, the gas crematorium was meant for those who wished to be cremated rather than buried, or whose remains were to be taken back to England. Transporting bodies across oceans was a complicated affair, so the cremation allowed loved ones to carry ashes home to their native towns.

The facility also served members of the Brahmo Samaj, who blended Eastern and Western philosophies in their beliefs. Notably, the eminent scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose was cremated here in 1937.

The crematorium remained in operation until 1978, when the Kolkata floods damaged its gas supply line. The pipeline was never repaired, and the building has stood here ever since like a relic of a forgotten era.

The structure lies on the eastern side of the Circular Road Cemetery, on what is aptly called Crematorium Street. Entry to the site is restricted and requires prior permission from the Christian Burial Board, which keeps it locked.

Time has taken its toll on the structure. Trees have grown through the walls, windows are broken, and moss covers the red bricks. Yet, the core of the building remains remarkably stable. Inside, the Paris-made furnace by Toisoul Fradet & Co. still stands, coated with dust but intact.

The ash-release lever, metal chamber and small peep holes, three on each side. are still visible, silent witnesses to the bodies once cremated there.

Given its location and architectural uniqueness, restoring the crematorium as a working facility may not be feasible. But turning it into a small museum could breathe new life into its legacy.