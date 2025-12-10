Inside ‘Hola Messi’ fan zone: A replica of footballer’s Miami home, a Messi statue on throne

As Salt Lake’s Aikatan awaits the arrival of football legend Lionel Messi, here are some glimpses of what visitors will be greeted with at the venue. A dais featuring a Messi figure on a golden throne has been set up. It is surrounded by trophy replicas.
A replica of Messi’s Miami home stands tall in the middle of Salt Lake, complete with terrace figures and terracotta-tiled roofs.
A glittering hall lined with golden Ballon d’Or replicas celebrates Messi’s record-breaking run.
The pastel-blue façade glows under the trees at night, drawing fans and curious passers-by to pause and stare.
Life-size mannequins of Messi and family on the balcony complete the illusion of Miami in Kolkata.
A cut-out of Maradona lifting the World Cup and banners of Messi reminds visitors of the love that the Argentina Football Fans Club of Kolkata has for both the legends.