Inside ‘Hola Messi’ fan zone: A replica of footballer’s Miami home, a Messi statue on throne

All pictures by Amit Datta

As Salt Lake’s Aikatan awaits the arrival of football legend Lionel Messi, here are some glimpses of what visitors will be greeted with at the venue. A dais featuring a Messi figure on a golden throne has been set up. It is surrounded by trophy replicas.

A replica of Messi’s Miami home stands tall in the middle of Salt Lake, complete with terrace figures and terracotta-tiled roofs.

A glittering hall lined with golden Ballon d’Or replicas celebrates Messi’s record-breaking run.

The pastel-blue façade glows under the trees at night, drawing fans and curious passers-by to pause and stare.

Life-size mannequins of Messi and family on the balcony complete the illusion of Miami in Kolkata.

A cut-out of Maradona lifting the World Cup and banners of Messi reminds visitors of the love that the Argentina Football Fans Club of Kolkata has for both the legends.