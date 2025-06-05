Getaways from Kolkata: Bookmark these eco-friendly stays in West Bengal for your next holiday

West Bengal is home to a growing number of eco-friendly homestays and resorts that combine comfort with conscience. From the mangroves of the Sunderbans to the foothills of the Himalayas, these sustainable stays are redefining hospitality by being eco-conscious, supporting local communities, and offering authentic experiences. Here are some standout destinations leading the way in responsible tourism across the state.

Sunakhari Homestay — Darjeeling

Tucked away in the quiet hillside village of Tabakoshi, just 5km from Mirik, Sunakhari Homestay is an eco-conscious retreat in Darjeeling district. Its standout feature is creative sustainability — garden furniture is made from upcycled materials like tyres, beer bottles, and glass, which also line the garden paths in place of bricks. The quirky, yet charming, décor is part of a larger green initiative, making waste into art and utility. Meals are cooked on traditional earthen chulhas and served in metal and copperware, using fresh produce grown on the property’s farm. Even the construction reflects simplicity — with cosy en-suite cottages and basic tents supported by concrete washrooms. Sunakhari offers a sustainable, offbeat stay surrounded by nature and tea gardens, with a strong focus on reducing its ecological footprint while still providing comfort, home-cooked meals, and immersive hill-station charm. Perfect for conscious travellers looking to unwind responsibly.

Kaleege House — Takdah

Kaleege House in Takdah is an eco-friendly farmstay perched at 5,000 feet, near Darjeeling, offering another quiet, sustainable escape into the hills. Run by Mridula and Prabhdev Singh, the homestay is deeply rooted in green living — meals are made using seasonal produce grown on-site or foraged from surrounding forests. Think wood-fired mutton curry, fiddlehead ferns, homemade bread, and wild plum preserves — all cooked with minimal waste and maximum flavour. The cottages are built using local materials, warmed by wood stoves, and furnished with handpicked vintage décor that blends seamlessly with the natural setting. The farm’s terraced gardens grow everything from peaches to timur pepper, and guests are encouraged to reconnect with nature through long walks, foraging, or just soaking in the misty views. At Kaleege House, sustainability isn’t a feature — it’s a way of life, making it an ideal stay for conscious travellers seeking calm, community, and authentic, eco-centric hospitality.

Eco Creek Resort — Joka

Eco Creek, located in Joka, is a sustainable retreat that emphasises organic, farm-to-table dining. The resort operates a self-sustaining ecosystem, cultivating its own fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and poultry. Freshwater fish like bekti and mrigel are sourced directly from the property’s nine-acre creek. Guests can savour traditional Bengali meals, including dishes such as Chingri Malai Curry and Kosha Murgi, prepared using fresh, organic ingredients. Visitors can also explore the on-site organic vegetable garden, where seasonal produce like cauliflower, beans and tomatoes is grown, and even purchase fresh harvests to take home. Guests can also indulge in fishing at the lake inside the property.

Dakhin Rai Nature Camp – Sunderbans

Situated in the heart of the Sunderbans, Dakhin Rai Nature Camp is a sustainable tourism venture that offers an authentic experience of the world’s largest mangrove forest. The camp features eco-friendly accommodations, including mud huts and tents, all equipped with modern amenities. The property is adorned with lush greenery, butterfly gardens, and fish ponds, creating a serene environment for guests. Food is a highlight here, with meals prepared from organically grown produce and cooked on traditional mud ovens using wood fire. Guests can embark on boat safaris directly from the resort’s private jetty, exploring the rich biodiversity of the Sundarbans. Additional activities include village walks, bird watching, cultural shows, and visits to local markets. Dakhin Rai Nature Camp stands out for its dedication to sustainability, community engagement, and providing an immersive natural experience.

Moram Earth — Santiniketan

Moram Earth in Santiniketan is an eco-conscious retreat that embodies sustainable living and responsible tourism. Situated in Debanandapur village, just 12km from Santiniketan, this nature stay is built using local materials and designed to harmonise with its lush surroundings. The resort practices organic farming, providing guests with fresh, chemical-free produce grown on-site. Meals are prepared using these ingredients, offering a farm-to-table dining experience. Moram Earth is not just a place to stay; it’s a community-driven initiative that supports marginalised local communities, particularly women, by involving them in its operations. Guests can engage in activities like birding, tribal dance performances, and nature walks, all aimed at promoting environmental awareness and cultural preservation. At Moram Earth, travellers contribute to a model of tourism that prioritises ecological balance, community welfare, and cultural heritage.