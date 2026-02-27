Where spring blooms and nature dons its florals: 5 flower-field getaways of Bengal

Spring in Bengal arrives not only with a gentle breeze, but with its fair share of blossoms and blushes. From the crimson horizons of the south to the pastel valleys of the north, this is the time when the state sheds its winter hush and dons its florals.

This makes it the ideal time for travellers to set out on quick, joyful and Instagrammable escapades to bask in the mood of spring (ideally from February to early April in Bengal). But where to go, you ask? Well, here’s five places in Bengal that you must visit this time of the year, so that you can not only feel the ephemeral season, but also witness it.

Khirai: The valley of flowers in East Midnapore

Often called as the Flower Valley of Bengal, Khirai is a small, secluded village in Panskura, East Midnapore, where fields stretch endlessly in stripes of marigolds, chrysanthemums, tuberose and gladiolus. Ideal for your Instagram feeds, this little stop offers a cinematic charm with railway tracks slicing through the blooming fields. Nature, here, pauses just long enough for you to take the perfect postcard shot.

Chapra: A lesser-known flower paradise in Nadia

Chapra flower farms, situated in Nadia, feel like stepping inside a painter’s palette. Rows of chrysanthemums, roses, garberas and other seasonal blossoms create a mosaic of colours – so vivid that clicking just a couple of pictures might not be enough to be mesmerised by its charm. Much quieter than Khirai, you must visit this ‘yet-to-be viral’ spot today, or else you might miss out on its intimate and dreamlike spectacle.

Palash trail in Purulia

When spring touches Purulia, it arrives in the shades of flame. Rows of palash trees ignite the earth with orange-red blossoms, turning the ranga maatir place into a canvas of living poetry. The much-awaited spring fills the trees with colours, making the quaint town feel less like a destination and more like a celebration of life.

Sunflower fairytale of Deula

Tucked away in South 24 Parganas, Deula turns into a golden dreamscape during spring in Bengal, when sprawling sunflowers sway and dazzle against the picturesque pastoral landscape. A walk around these endless Pinteresty rows of sunflowers almost feels like witnessing a painting of Van Gogh come to life. Away from the cacophony, Deula is a perfect getaway for those who crave colour and countryside magic.

Sandakphu: Trek, mountains and rhododendrons

Not every dream-destination can be reached in a heartbeat. Spring can also be found far away in the mountains. Sandakphu swaps fields for alpine magic this time of the year, so that rhododendrons can burst across the misty slopes in pinks and reds. With the Kanchenjungha watching from afar, the blooms here feel rare – like nature revealing a secret only to those who are willing to climb. Even if you have a small budget and only a few days for this trip, do it.