Kashmir braces for Chillai Kalan as temperatures dip below zero across most of Valley

Kashmir is edging closer to Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period beginning December 21, as night temperatures plunged below freezing across most of the Valley after a brief respite, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees lower than Monday night’s 1.9 degrees Celsius.

1 4 Vegetable sellers with their boats during a cold morning, at Dal lake in Srinagar(PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological Department said a thick layer of fog engulfed the city and many other parts of the Valley, particularly areas around water bodies, during the early hours.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag settled at minus 0.6 degrees. Kupwara in north Kashmir logged minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

2 4 Women walk on a bridge near the Dal lake (PTI)

Gulmarg, the famed ski resort, was the only place in the Valley where night temperatures stayed above freezing, with the mercury settling at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Pahalgam, a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Konibal and Pulwama towns in south Kashmir were the coldest spots in Jammu and Kashmir, each registering minimum temperatures of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.

3 4 The region is gripped by a cold wave, recording a minimum temperature of –1.8 degrees Celsius (PTI)

With Chillai Kalan approaching, the likelihood of snowfall and sustained cold conditions is expected to increase across the region.

4 4 The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy till December 18 (PTI)

So far this winter, the valley has not witnessed any major wet spell. The prevailing dry weather has led to a rise in ailments such as cough and common cold.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy till December 18, after which, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places across the valley till December 21, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai Kalan', the Met office said.

RELATED TOPICS Kashmir Weather