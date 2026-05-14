Coffee, cats, creativity: Five unique cafes in Kolkata that serve more than food and conversation

In Kolkata, cafes are no longer just about coffee and conversations — they’re evolving into immersive spaces where food meets culture, creativity and community. From boutiques tucked inside cosy corners to havens for cat lovers and go-to spots for manga enthusiasts, these cafes offer experiences that go far beyond the menu.

Kuumba cafe

Beyond its tastebud-tickling menu featuring saffron kahwa, soups, pizzas and burgers, Kuumba doubles up as a lifestyle hub. Think open mics, antakshari nights, wellness workshops, yoga classes, one-on-one counselling sessions and even tarot sessions. There is also a boutique corner stocked with quirky outfits, jewellery and bags.

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Address: First Floor, 51, Jatin Das Road, Desapriya Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 1000 for two

Karma Kettle

Chic summer fits for men and women? Check. Boho accessories? Check. Crochet keychains? Triple check. This place is not just about aesthetics and really delectable beverages and bites, but also about delightful knick-knacks.

Address: 4, Swinhoe Street, Ballygunge

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two.

Kolkata Noy

Admire art, read books, relax and dig into some mouth-watering pasta and spaghetti at Kolkata Noy. This is the perfect place for connoisseurs of art and gastronomy.

Address: 292, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road Yogi Para, Maniktala

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two

Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe

A rescued cat cafe, this place lets you dine while bonding with adorable felines. From soups and Thai dishes to pork delicacies and fizzy drinks, the menu is as comforting as the company. You might even go home with a new pet.

Address: P174, Jodhpur Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two

Crusty’s

Enjoy classic Japanese Bento, Donburi, Sushi, ramen bowls, Kimbap and Korean comfort food at pocket-friendly prices while you browse through Ghibli books, manga and other comics. You may also indulge in indoor games and play with miniatures here.

Address: 8/18, Ekdalia Ballygaunge, Cornfield Road, Gariahat

Pocket pinch: Rs 400 for two