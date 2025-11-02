From a floating nightclub to Parisian bistros — new hotspots in Kolkata to eat, sip, and chill

Kolkata’s food and nightlife scene is buzzing with fresh openings that promise experiences as exciting as their menus. Whether you’re in the mood to dine on the river, unleash your inner artist over dessert, or sip coffee in a Parisian-style bistro, the city has something new to offer everyone. From luxury on the Hooghly to artisanal charm in south Kolkata — here are the latest spots to explore.

The Nautilus

Anchored at Fairley Ghat, The Nautilus is Kolkata’s newest luxury destination — a stunning two-tier floating restaurant and nightclub on the Hooghly. The upper deck offers a multi-cuisine dining experience with signature craft cocktails and global fare, while the lower deck transforms into a lively nightclub after sundown. Open to walk-ins and all age groups, this vessel promises a vibrant mix of food, music, and river views — your perfect Insta-friendly hangout.

Address: The Nautilus, Fairley Ghat, B.B.D. Bagh

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two (approx.)

Sweet Escape Patisserie

A dreamy pastel-hued café on Karaya Road, Sweet Escape is where art meets dessert. Known for its “paint-your-own” experiences, guests can decorate cakes, cookies, or macarons while sipping on creative brews like Black Sesame Latte, Blue Matcha, or Kesar Chai. The food menu features comforting bites such as Podi Grilled Cheese and nachos, while the dessert section is a treat for gluten-free dessert lovers. It’s the perfect spot for a creative afternoon or a chill catch-up with friends.

Address: 71, Karaya Road, near Quest Mall

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two (approx.)

Éloïse Bistro & Boulangerie

Step into the elegance of Paris at Éloïse Bistro & Boulangerie in south Kolkata. Founded by Anwesha Bhattacharjee and Rohit Chowdhury, this charming spot blends bistro dining with an artisanal bakery experience. The interiors exude European warmth, while the menu, curated by executive chef Sharafat Hussain, celebrates French and Continental classics, handcrafted breads, and exquisite desserts. Whether it’s a slow brunch or an intimate dinner, Éloïse promises a taste of Paris in the heart of Kolkata.

Address: The Bistro – 21 Jadunath Sarkar Road, Lake Terrace; The Boulangerie – 16A Kabi Bharati Sarani, Lake Market

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two (approx.)

Amari: Speciality Coffee & Artisanal Bakery

In New Town, this new café brings out the minimalist French-colony vibe of Puducherry. Amari, designed by architect-founder Labani Chowdhury and run alongside Suryarup Bhaduri, has a strong coffee selection including pour-over V60 and frappés, freshly pressed juices and a selection of bakery treats like subtle butter croissants, Korean-style buns and Boston crème doughnuts. The décor is light and airy with white walls, muted earthy tones and hints of green and black, creating a relaxed space that invites you to linger.

Address: Amari Cafe, New Town, Kolkata: 700156

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards for two

Soul Atrium

Located on Purna Das Road, Soul Atrium beautifully blends old-world charm with modern sensibilities. Set inside a heritage-style building with Victorian arches, the café pays homage to the classics from the British Raj, Mughal royalty and even Japanese flavours. The menu spans indulgent breakfasts — from English platters and pancakes to buttery croissants and parathas, along with tandoori favourites and continental staples like Shepherd’s Pie, Devilled Crab and Chicken Steaks. With premium coffee and elegant interiors, Soul Atrium is a slice of nostalgia served with comfort.

Address: P-249, Purna Das Road (Opposite Vicky Garden)

Pocket pinch: Rs 900 for two (approx.)

Timings: 8am to 12 midnight (Breakfast served till noon)

Krimmy Thickshakes Kolkata

Kolkata’s viral “anti-gravity” shakes are here, and they’re as thick as it gets! At Krimmy ThickShakes on Park Street, you can tilt your glass and nothing spills. These desserts are so dense, straws simply won’t work. Try crowd-favourites like the Mango Chocobar Fusion, Gulab Jamun Shake, Rasmalai Shake and Brownie KitKat Nutella Shake, each one as decadent as it sounds. With over 100 flavours starting at just ₹89, this place is every dessert lover’s dream come true.

Address: 83A, Park Street, opposite Allen Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two (approx.)

Timings: 11am to 2am

That Donut Factory

Meet Kolkata’s newest and cutest dessert destination, That Donut Factory! With donuts starting at just ₹35, this spot is pure joy with every bite. From Nutella, Biscoff, Oreo, and Mango to vibrant rainbow and fruit-glazed creations, their spreads are irresistible. What steals the show are their adorably shaped donuts. Think cows, pigs, ducks, fish and festive specials like Halloween treats! Don’t miss their unique Wasabi Cheesecake, a first for Kolkata along with waffles, sandwiches and savouries like Chicken 65 and Veg Quiche.

Address: 391/142, Prince Anwar Shah Road, near South City Mall, Katju Nagar, Jadavpur; and 7/18B, Bijoygarh, Samajgarh, Jadavpur

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two (approx.)

Cove Community Bar

If you’re looking for something moody, theatrical and immersive, Cove Community Bar brings Turkish cave aesthetics right into Kolkata. With interiors that echo Cappadocia’s caves, it offers global plates served in an intimate setting and a drinks menu with inventive twists on classics. It’s a place where whispers turn into stories, and strangers into friends, perfect for late evenings, conversations over cocktails, and nights that linger.

Address: Flat no. 22, ground floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 - 2,500 for two (approx.)