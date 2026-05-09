Rabindra Jayanti special: Four Kolkata institutions influenced by Tagore

Every year, Rabindra Jayanti invites Kolkatans to pause and remember Tagore — not just through his words and music, but through the city he helped shape in quieter, lasting ways. Beyond statues and institutions, his influence lingers in unexpected corners — a tea shop with a poignant name, a sweet shop that proudly recalls his patronage and a recording company he nurtured like his own. Together, these places form a living map where memory, history and everyday life continue to intersect.

New Orphan Tea Shop

New Orphan Tea Shop Amit Datta

Tucked beside the police headquarters at 20/1B Lalbazar Street, the New Orphan Tea Shop carries a name attributed to Rabindranath Tagore himself. The phrase was meant to capture a deeper colonial sentiment — the feeling of being “orphans” in one’s own land under British rule. It was established in 1928, when Kolkata was still under colonial influence. Today, the shop is run by Sandeep Biswas, Rajdeep Biswas and Dipanwita Biswas.

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Bichitra Bhavan

Jorasanko Thakur Bari complex Amit Datta

Located within the Jorasanko Thakur Bari complex, Bichitra Bhavan was built by Tagore himself in the early 20th century colonial style. It is a red brick building, partly plastered and painted in white. Also named by the poet, it served as a vibrant hub for his artistic pursuits — where he wrote, held discussions, and staged plays. Over time, it has evolved into a museum space, housing photographs, artworks and personal memorabilia that offer insight into Tagore’s multifaceted legacy.

Dwarik’s (Dwarka Mistanna Bhandar)

On Shyambazar Street, the historic Dwarka Bhawan — ancestral home of the Ghosh family — houses one of Kolkata’s most iconic sweet shops, Dwarik’s. Founded by Dwarikanath Ghosh in 1885, the establishment pioneered vegetarian catering in the city. Rabindranath Tagore was among its distinguished patrons and is said to have described Dwarik’s as “Banglar prothom rashosroshtha” (Bengal’s first culinary connoisseur), a phrase that remains closely associated with the brand.

Hindusthan Record

The first song recorded by Tagore at Hindusthan Record was ‘Tobu Mone Rekho’

Hindusthan Record, founded in 1932 by Chandi Charan Saha, occupies a special place in the history of Bengali music and in Tagore’s own journey with recorded sound.

Saha travelled to Germany in 1930 to study recording techniques, where he learned about the Neumann Company in Berlin. During that visit, he met Saumyendranath Tagore, the poet’s nephew, and learnt that Tagore was in Heidelberg delivering a lecture. This encounter would later prove significant in shaping the company’s direction.

When Tagore visited Hindusthan Record, he treated it almost as his own institution. The first song he recorded there, sometime in April 1932, was Tobu Mone Rekho. The recording, catalogued as H1, was released in August that year.

His last recording, Asha Kobita, took place in September 1939, despite failing health. He also encouraged artists, students and teachers from Santiniketan to record with the label. At his request, composer-lyricist Atul Prasad Sen recorded with Hindusthan. After his association with Hindusthan Record, Tagore did not record with any other company.

Tagore also waived royalties for his recordings, reflecting his belief in the cultural mission of the company, which was established as part of India’s Swadeshi struggle against British colonial rule. He even penned an aashirbadi bani (blessing message) for Hindusthan Record, which was printed in its catalogues for years. Located on Akrur Dutta Lane, the company continues to focus largely on Rabindrasangeet even today.