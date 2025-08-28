Bibliophiles, assemble! Head to these 5 Kolkata spots to get a steal deal on books

From the bustling lanes of College Street to the quiet corners of Jadavpur, Kolkata is dotted with spots where book lovers can indulge themselves. But going on a book-shopping spree, regardless of how therapeutic it may feel, doesn’t come without cons — sometimes it burns a hole in your pocket (yes, we feel you).

If you’re a bibliophile running on a tight budget, here are five places you can explore in the city to get affordable books that’ll keep you hooked.

College Street

1 5 File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of buying books at reasonable prices, the first place that comes to mind is the iconic Boi-para. Stretching nearly a kilometre, College Street is the largest second-hand book market in the world, teeming with literary gems, rare collections and college textbooks. You can also sell your old books here at tight-knit stores lined near Presidency College. So, brush up your bargaining skills and take a deep dive into the fascinating world of books at Chuckervertty Chatterjee.

For conversations around books and novels, head to Coffee House — because this is one place that never disappoints a true bibliophile.

Golpark

2 5 File photo

The pavements around Golpark, right from the point the Gariahat flyover begins, are lined with vendors ready to offer a collection of books at affordable rates. The shops are brimming with a wide variety of popular fiction novels by both international and Indian writers, comic books and second-hand editions of titles. If you’re someone prepping for competitive exams, this is where you can get your hands on the ultimate guide books. The cherry on top? You can also bring your old books and sell them here or call the vendors for convenient pick-up from your doorstep.

Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand

3 5 Amit Datta

The ever-busy Jadavpur 8B bus terminus is a multitasker. On one hand, it witnesses the hustle and bustle of commuters and on the other, it becomes a quiet haunt of students seeking budget-friendly books. A handful of stalls near the Jadavpur University walls offer something for everybody — from academic textbooks to competitive exam guides for GATE, IIT-JEE and CAT, and novels for fiction lovers.

Booktuk

4 5 Amit Datta

If you frequent the roads of EM Bypass, don’t forget to check out this little book shop that sells books by the kilo. Located near Avishikta bus stop, Booktuk has been catering to broke bibliophiles since 2015 with its huge stock of fiction, non-fiction, and academic titles. The books usually cost Rs 200-Rs 300 per kg — a perfect opportunity for the haul that you’ve been planning for a while.

Address: 172, Kalikapur, Madurdaha. E.M. Bypass. Opposite Metro Pillar No: 104, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

Park Street pavement

5 5 Amit Datta

Park Street is much more than its restaurants and the glamorous nightlife. If you take a stroll around Flurrys and walk down the road, you will come across a host of bestselling books strewn across the pavement. From trendy Bookstagram titles to fan-favourite manga, these roadside stalls have a lot to offer at pocket-friendly prices. A book hunt here will be as thrilling as your usual cafe hopping spree, so what are you waiting for?