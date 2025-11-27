Delhi-NCR chokes as pollution sparks health crisis, relocation plans and govt response

1 6 An NDMC worker sprays water on trees to curb dust particles amid air pollution in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 80 per cent of residents in Delhi-NCR surveyed reported experiencing persistent health issues, including chronic cough, debilitating fatigue, and respiratory irritation due to polluted air, according to a survey. The SmyttenPulseAI Survey revealed that 68.3 per cent have sought medical assistance in the past year specifically for pollution-related ailments — a healthcare crisis in the making.

2 6 An aerial view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium shrouded in smog in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Outdoor life curtailed, relocation on the rise

As many as 76.4 per cent of respondents have drastically reduced outdoor time, turning homes into virtual prisons as families hide indoors from the toxic haze, the survey claimed. The comprehensive study of 4,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad paints a devastating portrait of a city under siege — not from external forces, but from the very air its citizens breathe, the consumer research firm Smytten PulseAI said.

3 6 An aerial of the city skyline covered in smog, in Noida on 13 November. (PTI)

The survey also found that 79.8 per cent are either considering relocation or have already left, with 33.6 per cent seriously planning their departure, 31 per cent actively considering it, and 15.2 per cent having already relocated. As many as 37 per cent have already taken concrete steps — visiting properties in other cities, enquiring with schools, or making family decisions about leaving, it said. The preferred destinations tell their own story: hilly areas, small towns with fewer factories, anywhere outside Delhi-NCR, places where breathing doesn't require monitoring an app, the survey said.

4 6 Commuters make their way amid low-visibility in Delhi-NCR on 13 November. (PTI)

Rising financial strain due to pollution

Pollution has imposed an economic burden on middle-class families as 85.3 per cent reported increased household spending due to pollution, with 41.6 per cent experiencing significant financial strain, it added. Swagat Sarangi, Co-Founder, Smytten PulseAI, said, "The study shows that prolonged poor air quality is reshaping everyday life — influencing health behaviour, spending patterns and long-term living decisions. It is no longer just an environmental concern, but a factor impacting lifestyle and quality of life, underscoring the need for sustained, data-backed and collaborative action."

5 6 Vehicles ply on a road amid worsening air quality in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi government intensifies pollution-control efforts

Amid these concerns, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that teams across the city are working relentlessly on the ground to control pollution, with intensified efforts focusing on dust control, sanitation, and waste management. In a post on X, the chief minister said that action against all sources of pollution is underway "at every level", adding that ministers and MLAs are personally inspecting field operations to review cleanliness work and issue immediate instructions wherever required.

"This campaign of Delhi for pollution control is continuing with full determination," Gupta wrote.

6 6 A layer of smog engulfs the city as air quality continues to remain poor in Delhi-NCR on 4 November. (PTI)

Air quality remains in ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone

Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air, with most monitoring stations reporting readings in the 'severe' category — levels that can affect even healthy individuals. The city recorded an AQI of 377 at 4 pm on Thursday, compared to 327 on Wednesday, and has remained in the 'very poor' range for more than 14 days now. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.