Must-watch Thanksgiving episodes of ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’, ‘Modern Family’, other hit sitcoms

Thanksgiving is a major landmark in the American holiday calendar and there’s no better way to spend the evening than curling up with your loved ones on the couch and bingeing on Thanksgiving special episodes on OTT. Here are six Thanksgiving-special episodes from popular American sitcoms that make for an ideal holiday binge.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S – The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

If there is one sitcom that turned Thanksgiving episodes into an annual tradition, it is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Almost every season offered a holiday instalment, but none has lived in pop-culture memory quite like The One Where Ross Got High. The reason is simple: Rachel’s (Jennifer Anniston) infamous trifle.

Rachel, eager to help Monica (Courtney Cox) in the kitchen, accidentally mixes up pages from two recipes and ends up combining a classic English trifle with Shepherd’s Pie. While the gang struggles to keep a straight face after tasting the dish, Joey (Matt LeBlanc), true to form, devours it happily. It is Thanksgiving chaos at its finest.

Watch it on: Netflix

The Big Bang Theory – The Thanksgiving Decoupling (Season 7, Episode 9)

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is dragged — protesting every step of the way — to Mrs Wolowitz’s house for a Thanksgiving meal, and that is just the tip of the iceberg called chaos. Penny reveals (Kaley Cuoco) she may still be married to her Vegas ex, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith). Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny scramble to fix that complication before they can think about their own wedding plans.

Meanwhile, Howard (Simon Helberg) is terrified of making small talk with his father-in-law and recruits Sheldon for backup. A few beers later, Sheldon unexpectedly becomes the life of the party, bonding over football and adopting a looser persona than anyone thought possible.

Watch it on: Netflix

Modern Family – Three Turkeys (Season 6, Episode 8)

The Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers prove that Thanksgiving is never simple — especially when three turkeys are involved. Phil (Ty Burrell) takes charge of the official bird, but Claire (Julie Bowen) quietly cooks a backup turkey with Alex (Ariel Winter) because she does not trust his culinary confidence.

Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara), hoping for a peaceful holiday alone, pretend to be in Mexico, only for the entire family to show up at their doorstep. Forced to hide in their own home, they set off a chain of mix-ups that unravel into classic Modern Family mayhem.

Watch it on: JioHotstar

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Thanksgiving (Season 1, Episode 10)

Amy (Melissa Fumero) hosts Thanksgiving dinner in hopes of impressing Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and convincing him to become her mentor. But things fall apart quickly: Holt and Jake (Andy Samberg)ndash off on a case, Amy’s dish goes disastrously wrong, and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) blurts out his feelings for Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) at the worst possible moment.

When Amy’s apartment plumbing fails, the squad relocates to a bar, where Amy finally snaps. The evening is salvaged only after Boyle orders takeout back at the precinct, bringing the team together the only way Brooklyn Nine-Nine knows how: through heartfelt absurdity.

Watch it on: Netflix

Parks and Recreation – Harvest Festival (Season 3, Episode 7)

Pawnee’s Harvest Festival becomes the centrepiece of a high-stakes Thanksgiving episode where Leslie (Amy Poehler) and her team scramble to pull off the town’s biggest event yet, complete with guest-of-honour Li’l Sebastian. But a supposed tribal curse, a missing miniature horse, and a sudden blackout threaten to derail the entire operation.

In true Parks and Rec fashion, teamwork and optimism win out. Li’l Sebastian is found, the lights come back on, and Leslie delivers yet another victory for the Parks Department.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video

The Office – WUPHF.com (Season 7, Episode 9)

Though The Office never had a dedicated Thanksgiving episode, WUPHF.com remains its closest nod to the holiday. A Thanksgiving nod crops up during the chaos surrounding Ryan’s ill-fated start-up pitch. Michael’s attempt to rally the office behind Ryan’s company is textbook Dunder Mifflin dysfunction. Fans still consider this episode as the show’s unofficial Thanksgiving instalment.

Watch it on: JioHotstar

