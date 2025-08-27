‘Ebar Pujoye kothaye?’: 5 foreign destinations to visit during Durga Puja holidays

Durga Puja is less than a month away and Kolkatans can’t keep calm. But as the city folks gear up for the days of feasting, pandal hopping and fun, there are many on the lookout for new destinations to explore during Puja vacation.

If you’re among those uttering the three magical words — ‘Ebar Pujoye kothaye?’ — and feel drawn to foreign shores this year, keep reading.

Foreign trips need not always require days of visa paperwork and a package worth half of your annual income. Sometimes, they can be pocket-friendly, fun and hassle-free.

Here are five such destinations — from beach towns to shoppers’paradise — that you can visit this Puja.

Thailand: Beach, street food and temples

Why go: If you seek something lively and friendly, surrounded by temples adorned with gold, and night markets that smell of coconut and satay, Thailand is your one-stop solution. Wander through Yaowarat and Khao San, chill on Phuket or Krabi islands and spend quality time in Chiang Mai’s cosy cafes and temple courtyards.

Visa details: Indian passport holders can enter Thailand visa-free for short visits

Puja vibe: Enjoy sunsets from any rooftop bar in Bangkok. Also, don’t forget to try out pad thai and sticky rice — if you miss Ashtamir Bhog.

Budget (5–7 days, per person): Rs 40,000–95,000 (flights, mid-range hotels, food, and short island tour).

Sri Lanka: Serene hills, nature’s majestic gems, beaches

Why go: Sri Lanka is all about peace and serenity. Visit the historic Galle Fort and experience nature at its majestic best in the hills of Ella (A train connects the two destinations). This island country will offer you a relaxed Puja retreat with its serene beaches, colonial-era streets and safaris.

Visa details: Sri Lanka uses an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) system for short visits (less than 30 days). Do check the ETA portal for timing and other offers.

Puja vibe: Enjoy sunset gazing at Unawatuna and dig in kottu.

Budget (5–6 days): Approximately Rs 35,000–85,000 (affordable flights, budget stays and train rides).

Vietnam: Lanterns, lakes and more

Why go: When life offers velvety coffee, cinematic streets and a night sky lit up with Hoi An’s paper lantern nights, there’s little to complain about. Vietnam is the ideal destination for couples and solo travellers seeking a mix of suburban charm and city vibes.

Visa details: Travelling from India to Vietnam usually requires an e-Visa.

Puja vibe: Lighting paper lanterns in Hoi An is a must. Indulge in bowls of pho.

Budget (6–7 days): Rs 40,000–1,00,000 (higher flight costs, separate budget for Ha Long cruise).

Bali, Indonesia: A place of rice terraces, cafés, and sunset temples

Why go: Bali packs the beauty of Indonesia into one manageable island. Think rice terraces of Ubud, surfing at Canggu, and stunning sunsets at the cliffside of Uluwatu.

Visa details: Indians can obtain a visa on arrival or e-VoA for 30 days (a fee applies—check official Indonesian immigration for e-VoA options)

Puja vibe: Instead of offering Pushpanjalir phool at your parar puja, offer it at a Balinese temple and finish the day with a seafood dinner by the beach.

Budget (5–6 days): Approximately Rs 60,000–120,000 (flights are the biggest cost; villas can be surprisingly affordable when shared with friends or relatives).

Dubai: Skyline views and desert sunsets

Why go: If you are visiting Dubai this Pujo, don’t forget to try skiing at Ski Dubai. Stop by at rooftop bars for stunning skyline views, take a drive to desert dunes under the stars and stroll around the Dubai Gold Souk.

Visa details: Indians with a valid US, UK, or EU visa can receive a 14-day VoA; otherwise, arrange for a quick e-visa before you leave.

Puja vibe: Nothing can beat the iconic Dhunuchi dance during Puja, but singing your heart out with your friends at the bonfire in the desert and relishing a kebab feast isn’t that bad either.

Budget (4–5 days): Rs 49,000–140,000 (flight plus decent hotels; many indoor attractions help avoid unpredictable weather).

My Kolkata recommended ‘Quick Pujo-Trip’ guide

1. Hassle-free visa: Thailand and Bali

2. Culture and food: Vietnam

3. Budget-friendly: Sri Lanka

4. Shopper’s paradise: Dubai

