Five offbeat travel destinations in West Bengal to visit during Durga Puja

Durga Puja holidays are the perfect excuse to pack your bags and head out for a vacation with your loved ones. But instead of jostling with the crowds at Di-Pu-Da — Digha, Puri or Darjeeling — explore these offbeat destinations in West Bengal this year. From rustic villages nestled in the Himalayas to less-crowded sea beaches, here are some lesser-known destinations where you can spend a truly memorable festive break.

Dawaipani (Darjeeling)

Nestled just 15km from Darjeeling, Dawaipani is a Himalayan village with a breathtaking panoramic view of the Kanchenjunga range, which changes its colours with the light throughout the day. The surrounding forests have a diverse collection of Himalayan flora and fauna, making it a perfect retreat for those who prefer quiet mornings over crowded tourist hubs.

Main attraction: View of the Kanchenjunga, solitude and hiking.

Distance from Kolkata: 624km

How to reach: Nearest rail station is NJP (76km). Hire a car from there. For those who prefer flying, the nearest airport is Bagdogra.

Stay: There are comfortable homestays with a budget ranging from Rs 1,200-2,500 per night.

Pocket pinch per person for four days: Rs 10,000-14,000

Baguran Jalpai (Purba Midnapore)

If you want to ditch Digha or Mandarmani this festive season, there’s a less-explored option not very far away. Baguran Jalpai in Purba Midnapore’s Contai subdivision is home to a lush greenery of casuarina groves and bright red crabs. From the therapeutic morning walk on the beach to the golden sunset, or the sound of waves echoing through the stillness of the night, this must be in your travel bucket list.

Main attraction: A virgin beach away from the Puja crowds, complete with red crabs and casuarina trees.

Distance from Kolkata: 160km

How to reach: Train from Howrah to Kanthi and then hire a toto or auto.

Stay: Modest resorts and homestays near the beach (Rs 800-1,800).

Pocket pinch per person for four days: Rs 10,000-14,000

Baranti (Purulia)

A small tribal village flanked by the Biharinath and Panchkot Hills, Baranti is best known for the Muradi Lake created by a mud dam. The lake, surrounded by hills and forests, glows brilliantly at sunset, a sight that feels almost like a painting. During your stay, you can explore the nearby Ayodhya Hills and enjoy folk Chhau dance performances.

Main attraction: A slice of tribal culture, Muradi lake, Chhau performances

Distance from Kolkata: 265km

How to reach: Train to Asansol (4.5 hrs), then a 40km drive.

Stay: Eco-resorts and village homestays at Rs 1,200-Rs 2,500 per night.

Pocket pinch per person for four days: Rs 12,000-14,000

Coochbehar Rajbari

Shutterstock

The Coochbehar Rajbari has been celebrating Durga Puja for over 500 years now. If you want a slice of history and tradition, as well as a getaway to mufassil Bengal, away from the chock-a-bloc pandals of Kolkata, Coochbehar must be on your bucket list. Apart from the grandeur of the palace, the local centuries-old Madanmohan temple and a jungle safari in Dooars can feature on your to-visit list, too.

Main attraction: A slice of history and a traditional Durga Puja.

Distance from Kolkata: 680km

How to reach: Trains till Coochbehar station, or flight till Bagdogra and a 4-hour drive.

Stay: Tourist lodges, homestays, budget hotels, ranging from Rs 1,000-4,000 per night.

Pocket pinch per person for four days: Rs 16,000–18,000

Taki (North 24 Parganas)

Shutterstock

Situated on the banks of the Ichhamati river along the India-Bangladesh border, Taki offers a unique Durga Puja experience. Instead of grand pandals and elaborate lighting, the town is known for its immersion spectacle. On Bijoya Dashami, Durga idols from India and Bangladesh are immersed in the Ichhamati river together.

Main attraction: Cross-border immersion of Durga idols on the Ichhamati river.

Distance from Kolkata: 75km

How to reach: Local trains to Taki Road station or a 3-hour drive from Kolkata.

Stay: West Bengal Tourism lodges, riverside resorts, budget homestays, ranging from Rs 1,200–3,500 per night.

Pocket pinch per person for four days: Rs 8,000–10,000