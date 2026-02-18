Reviving Regency-era fashion: 8 best-dressed Kolkatans at After College’s ‘Bridgerton’ ball

Bridgerton frenzy took over Kolkata on Sunday, with youth community After College hosting a Regency-era-inspired ball at New Alipore’s The Courtyard Project.

Fans of the iconic Netflix show turned up in gowns, tuxedos and outfits inspired by characters of the Shondaland series. From thrifted pieces to DIY gloves, fans and headgears, here’s how young Kolkatans put together their outfits for the grand soiree.

Ayushi Mandal, a 19-year-old student of Technology Campus, thrifted separate pieces to create from scratch an outfit that helped her channel the Regency era’s elegance and elan.

A black top with golden embroidery reflected the period’s regal charm, while the puff sleeves, the flowing skirt, and the black shawl offered a nod to the iconic show’s signature aesthetic.

Ayushi created her stunning headpiece all by herself. Lacking fine mesh, she repurposed packaging material, decorating the same with ribbon and pearls. The packaging material was also refurbished to make feather-like accents. Ayushi styled her hair into a half bun, which perfectly complemented her look. She kept the accessories minimal, opting only for a stone-studded choker.

“I did not want the outfit to be too gaudy, outlandish or exaggerated like a costume. I took quick visual references from Pinterest. My styling also drew inspiration from Lady Danbury, Madame Delacroix’s theatrical elegance and Lady Araminta’s bold use of black,” Ayushi said.

The Bridgerton-themed event in the heart of the city was as much for couples and singles as it was for friends. After all, the show itself offers a refreshing take on female friendships. Think Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury or Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. It was the latter pair that inspired Sukanya Tamang Saha and Lakshmi Oraon of Bijoy Krishna Girls’s College.

While Sukanya, 19, channelled her inner Eloise in a powder-blue dress, Lakshmi, 19, was inspired by Penelope’s Season 1 wardrobe. They sourced their gloves from footpath stalls at New Market and made the hand fans themselves.

“We bought plastic fans, painted them white and black and redecorated them with matching cloth, lace and pearls,” said Sukanya.

Masuma Zainab, a 25-year-old psychologist, describes herself as a devoted Bridgerton fan. Thus, when she heard of the ball, she knew she had to attend it. But she had less than 24 hours to put together an outfit that would recreate the charm of the iconic period drama.

“It was an exercise in true jugaadu creativity,” she quipped.

Zainab transformed her mother’s 40-year-old lehenga into a gorgeous gown. The shimmery dupatta made for a vintage top with dramatic sleeves flowing down her shoulders. She had no gloves, but she did not have time to fret either.

She repurposed net stockings, bedecked with rhinestones, into delicate arm pieces.

“For the crowning touch, I transformed a personal necklace into a regal tiara,” she said.

An embellished silver potli and matching pointed-toe pumps completed her look.

Shovita Roy, a 20-year-old student of Delhi University, was visiting her parents in Kolkata during an academic break when she learnt about the event through Instagram.

She began planning her outfit, determined to be the “diamond of the season”.

“My outfit was inspired by my favourite Bridgerton lady, Kate Sharma. I’ve always loved Kate and Anthony’s story,” she said.

Shovita accessorised her green, pleated, floor-grazing gown with gloves featuring white bows. A statement necklace complemented the dress’s flattering neckline.

Loose tresses and a stone-studded tiara balanced her look. “I wanted my make-up to be as Bridgerton-ish as possible. So, I opted for pink-ish hues,” added Shovita.

Sudipta Mandal, a 21-year-old student pursuing his master’s degree in Computer Science from St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), was looking for understated refinement.

When it came to choosing his outfit for the Bridgerton ball, Sudipta decided to go with a double-breasted Raymond suit in his favourite colour beige.

He chose a navy-blue tie with tiny purple floral motifs for adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome outfit.

“It took me a week to plan the outfit. I think the colour and styling perfectly matched the royal, romantic vibe of a Bridgerton ball, where light tones and refined tailoring reflect sophistication and high society,” said Sudipta.

Aftab Alam, a 20-year-old student of Technology Campus, said he chose a beige checkered blazer for its subtle vintage charm and old-world aesthetic. Even the blazer buttons were vintage style. The black shirt worn underneath made for a striking contrast.

“The cream embroidered tie and the minimalistic brooch add to the outfit’s texture and elegance without overpowering the original motive, which was to keep it as Bridgerton-ish as possible,” said Aftab.

Saurav Shah, a 24-year-old MBA student, chose fresh pieces from his father’s shop for a dapper outfit inspired by Viscount Anthony Bridgerton.

“A black blazer and trousers with a white shirt and tuxedo bow tie created a classic, dignified ballroom look,” he said, adding that it took him about three days to plan the outfit and 20 minutes to get ready.