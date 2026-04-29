In pictures: Queues form early morning in Chinatown as voters turn out in large numbers

Voters in Chinatown, Kolkata, turned out in steady numbers to cast their ballots during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections on Wednesday.

1 5 All pictures: Amit Datta

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Polling was held at a primary school in Tangra, where residents began assembling early in the morning.

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Between 8.30am and 9am, at least 100 voters were seen queuing up outside the polling station, waiting to exercise their franchise.

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The turnout reflected an enthusiastic participation as people patiently stood in line with their documents and polling officials managed the process.

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After casting their votes, several voters stepped out of the booths and displayed their inked fingers.

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The notable turnout and orderly process come against the backdrop of the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise, conducted ahead of the elections to update voter lists, led to the deletion of a large number of names across the state due to documentation gaps and verification issues, triggering political and social concern.