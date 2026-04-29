ISKCON monks, Missionaries of Charity nuns among first to cast vote in Kolkata

The second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections is currently underway in 142 constituencies across Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. Like thousands of voters across polling booths, monks and devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) and Catholic nuns of Missionaries of Charity also queued up outside polling stations to exercise their franchise. Here’s a look.

1 7 All pictures: Amit Datta

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The monks from Iskcon Kolkata cast their votes at La Martinere School for Boys in the Chowringee constituency.

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Clad in saffron robes, they sang kirtans on the way to the polling station, led by Iskcon Kolkata vice president Radha Raman Das.

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The monks also showed their inked fingers after casting their vote.

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Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrived at St. Mary’s School on Ripon Street in the Chowringee constituency to cast their votes.

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Clad in their distinctive white saris with blue borders, the sisters joined the early morning queue.

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There were approximately 150 voters who queued up to cast their votes, with polling stations witnessing a steady turnout since the early hours.

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One of the nuns wheeled out another elderly sister from the polling booth.