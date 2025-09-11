Ceramic city: Where to find the best ceramic mugs, plates, vases and more in Kolkata

There’s something comforting about ceramics that feels like a warm hug in the form of an object. A pastel-shaded mug from which you can sip your coffee from, a speckled, adorable plate on which an alur chop will appease even the mind of a gourmet, or maybe a tiny planter smiling back from your windowsill.

And guess what? Kolkata has everything in store, and they are straight out of a Pinterest mood board. Quirky, charming and oh-so-Instagrammable, these ceramic gems are here to turn your everyday moments into little pieces of joy.

Plates

These ceramic plates are much more than just regular tableware — they are mood lifters and tiny pieces of art. In Kolkata, you’ll find plates that range from pastel-hued, delicately speckled beauties to earthy, rustic designs that will feel straight out of a Mediterranean-themed Pinterest board. Why scroll all day, yearn and sigh for them, when you can have them at arm’s reach? Whether it’s a fun birthday party or a dazzling Diwali night, relishing that last bite of biryani feels even more indulgent when had from your aesthetic ceramic plate.

Where to find: Gariahat, Nestasia (Park Street), Esplanade

Average price range: Rs 150 to 300

Mugs

Kolkata’s ceramic and Pinterest-worthy mugs always make sure to shine bright in their main character energy. Ombre fades, dreamy pastels, hand-painted strokes and rustic matte textures are everything one desires even on gloomy days. Whether you are reading a book on your balcony or simply trying to boost yourself up at your workplace, pretty eye-pleasing mugs will always act like your sidekicks, even if you just sip warm water from them.

Where to find: Gariahat, Esplanade, Hatibagan

Average price range: Rs 80 to 100

Planters

Ceramic planters are the perfect marriage of function and fun. Get rid of your boring, old-school plastic pots; these ceramic planters come in playful shapes, pastel tones and textured finishes that will surely turn your cactus or peace lily into a glowing, bright plant in the golden hour. Place them on your study table or in your balcony garden. A ceramic planter doesn’t just hold a plant; it weaves a slice of life, turning your home into your sanctuary.

Where to find: Gariahat, Esplanade, Hatibagan

Average price range: Rs 150 to 200

Vases

You can unearth some sculptural masterpieces in the form of vases in Kolkata Markets. Some have sleek and modern matte finishes, while others have earthy terracotta tones. Whether adorned with a wild flower picked on your morning walk, a rose bouquet from New Market, or just standing empty as room decor, these vases set the tone for every corner of your home. They bring charm, softness, and personality that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Where to find: Gariahat, Esplanade, Hatibagan

Average price: Rs 250

Other household furnishings

Beyond the OG ceramic items, Kolkata’s ceramic markets also offer a varied range of creations that turn every day special. Think quirky-looking salt shakers, pastel-hued bottles for liquid soap, whimsical wall hangings, spoon rests, tiny trinket dishes that keep a home and its people together, but in style! Sprinkling salt on dal or washing hands after dusting your rooms is even more fun.

Where to find: Gariahat, Esplanade, Hatibagan, Nestasia (Park Street)

Average price: Rs 50