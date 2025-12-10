It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at New Market! Lights to pick up this season

Conventional fairy lights are a passe — Christmas decor in Kolkata is more personal and intricate this year. Think snowman lanterns, globe baubles and more.

At New Market Christmas bazar, the lighting stall in front of Simpark Mall is packed with glowing decor pieces in every size and shape. Whether you want warm, subtle lighting or fun, colourful pieces, there is something for every home. Here is a closer look at what is new this season and why these picks stand out.

1 8 All images by Soumyajit Dey

Mini trees with twinkling lights

2 8

The mini tabletop Christmas tree is one of the most convenient decorations you can buy this year. With snow-tipped branches and warm LED fairy lights wrapped neatly around the structure, it adds a festive touch without taking up much space. It is perfect for desks, coffee tables, office cubicles or small apartments where a full-sized tree might not fit. Since it is battery-powered and lightweight, it can be moved around easily.

Price: Rs 100 onwards

Christmas birdhouse

3 8

The decorative Christmas birdhouse brings a handcrafted feel to festive decor. With intricate golden cut-out detailing and a soft snow-dusted roof, it blends rustic charm with a warm holiday look. It can be decorated on shelves, console tables or balconies. Its wooden finish pairs well with both traditional and modern Christmas setups.

Price: Rs 300

Snowlamp

4 8

The white snowlamp lantern is a cheerful addition to any festive corner. The artwork featuring Santa, a snowman and glowing presents makes it appealing. It has an LED tealight candle inside, making it safe and easy to keep switched on through the evening. This piece works especially well in balconies, hallways or near the Christmas tree as an added source of warm illumination.

Price: Rs 350

Globe bauble

5 8

The illuminated globe bauble stands out for its vibrant colours and charming scene of Santa holding gifts beside a snow-tipped tree. It can be hung on the Christmas tree or used in window decor where its soft glow can be seen from outside. The globe shape gives it a classic ornament feel, while the internal lighting adds a fresh twist.

Price: Rs 350

Snowman lantern

6 8

The snowman lantern brings a delightful winter feel to your decor. Featuring a cheerful snowman and a snowy cottage, it emits a soft glow that adds personality to any corner. It is a good pick for gifting during the holiday season or for placing at entryways, beside the tree or on tabletops.

Price: Rs 300

LED grotto

7 8

The glowing grotto offers a devotional option for those who prefer traditional nativity-style decor. Set within a detailed frame and lit with soft multicoloured LEDs, it creates a serene ambience suitable for home altars or display units. It blends festive colour with a calm, reverent feel.

Price: Rs 500

Stringlights

8 8

These lantern-style string lights combine tiny lantern shapes with cut-out hearts and stars. They are lightweight, easy to hang, and immediately brighten any space. They are good for parties, window frames, festive photo corners or any cosy spot that needs colour and sparkle.

Price: Rs 150 onwards