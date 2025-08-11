Stylish, sustainable, and swadeshi: Gen Z shoppers turning to homegrown fashion labels

More and more young shoppers are ditching big global brands for homegrown fashion labels and budding online stores. It’s budget friendly, body positive, vibe-heavy and proudly desi. The ease of shopping online also makes it a more convenient option. My Kolkata has rounded up five cool indie brands that bring you fashion forward fits.

Maan

Maan by Onushree Ghosh advocates for sustainable fashion that does not break the bank. “Zero-waste and fair practices leading to a sustainable future,” reads their tagline. Their collection comprises fusion outfits of varying kinds — anarkalis, dresses, and co-ord sets.

“I bought a khadi co-ord set for Rs 3,000. It is stylish and breathable. Maan is one Kolkata-based brand that makes sustainable fashion a practical choice,” said Nishantika Bagchi, a 24-year-old advocate.

Addressing the changing preferences of young adults, who are increasingly opting for homegrown labels, Maan founder Onushree Ghosh attributed the shift to the variety and innovation these brands offer. “Our silhouettes are very distinct. We are size-inclusive, and our products are tailor-made to suit all body types. We also offer design customisation. For instance, if you have an old sari, maybe your mother’s, that you’d like to repurpose, we can transform it into something new. Our pricing is also quite affordable, which is one of the reasons many of our customers prefer us over brands like Pantaloons, Myntra, and others,” she said.

Ghosh added that to ensure sustainability, Maan uses pure natural fabrics and avoids synthetics.

Kathakoli Creation

Sari, not sorry! Kathakoli Creation offers a wide range of options that are high on style, minus the hefty price tags. From quirky cotton prints to chic silks, their products are as stylish as they are affordable, with trendy picks starting at just Rs 800.

“I bought a red mulmul sari that is super comfy and one of a kind. I turn quite a few heads every time I wear it! Shopping from Kathakoli Creation feels personal. ‘Vocal for local’ is one of the few trends I find meaningful and it’s more than just a hashtag for me,” said Randita Paul, a 28-year-old High Court Advocate.

The Quirky Naari

The Quirky Naari made waves on Shark Tank India and it’s easy to see why. Think ultra-funky shoes for under Rs 1,500. These slip-ons and sneakers can instantly elevate any outfit — casual tees, daily wear kurtas, saris and even lehengas.

“I bought blue lazy slip-ons a couple of months back and I still wear them to many brunch dates. They are comfy, stylish and always ready to set you apart,” said Shalini Nayak, a 25-year-old senior consultant.

Tilottama Handmade Jewellery

Looking for accessories that are bold, stylish and anything but boring? Look no further. From statement stone necklaces that elevate your evening gown look to oxidised jewellery that pairs perfectly with fusion wear and saris, Tilottama Handmade Jewellery offers a wide range of pocket-friendly options.

“I’ve picked up quite a few pairs of oxidised earrings from Tilottama. They’re perfect for any ethnic look. They are lightweight, and comfortable for daily wear,” said Randita Paul, a 28-year-old advocate.

Sutrivaah

Suits, saris, co-ord sets. If you’re into Indo-western fashion, Sutrivaah is your go-to shop. What’s better? Their products will not burn a hole in your pockets

“I bought a co-ord set for Rs 699. The product is stylish, breathable and I think worth the price. It’s a local brand, so I feel it’s better to buy from such stores than the big capitalistic chains,” said Rasmita Das, a 23-year-old student.