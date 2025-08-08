The jhumka diaries: Discovering the perfect pair of earrings in the City of Joy

Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar mein may have set the stage for one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable songs, but in Kolkata, jhumkas don’t fall — they rise to the occasion and make you slay. They aren’t just any earrings, but have a personality of their own. Ask anyone who has bargained over one extra pair of jhumkas at Gariahat — they will tell you a jhumka isn’t bought, it’s earned.

In this city of maach, mishti and adda, Jhumkas sway proudly in every size, type and design. Be it oxidised to black polished, from college corridors to Durga Puja pandals, from aesthetic retro-themed cafes to wedding events, jhumkas’ game is loud, bold and layered.

So, buckle up (and maybe tie your hair up), as we take you on a sparkling tour of the best places in Kolkata to find your perfect jhumka haul.

Meenakari Jhumkas, Urdu verses, and a whisper of ‘Piya Tose'

Delicate dreams, glimmering dusk, and a song yet to be sung. Meenakari Jhumkas speaks of poetry that narrates stories about royal ateliers and moonlit courtyards, convincing you to imagine yourself as the central muse of an Urdu shayari. With a touch of nazakat echoing through your regal anarkali or golden chiffon sari, Meenakari Jhumkas, reflecting hues of turquoise and scarlet red within its curves, make you fulfil your Bollywood dreams, as seen through the eyes of Nandlal Jaswantlal.

Where to find: New Market, Hatibagan, Park Street, Ambani Fashion Jewellery (Brabourne Road)

Price: Starting from Rs 60

Oxidised Jhumka: Where sass meets silver in every way

Bold, unapologetic, and full of sass — oxidised jhumkas can be your partner for every outfit you decide to put on with spirit and style. Whether it’s a breezy cotton kurta paired with kohl-rimmed eyes and messy hair, or you pull up a distinct black turtleneck top and flared jeans for a boho-chic twist, silver oxidised jhumkas can go with anything and almost everything! Also, layer with bangles or a chunky nose pin if you’re feeling extra bold that day.

Where to find: New Market, Hatibagan, Park Street

Price: Starting from Rs 20-30

Grace and innocence in every pearl jhumka

Some jewellery holds nostalgic value, reminding you of childhood innocence. Adorable jhumkas with colourful pearl beads evoke memories of your first pair of earrings, cherished over the years. These delicate pieces contrast beautifully with chunky, bold jhumkas in your collection. Style them with pastel saris, chiffon dupattas, embroidered kurtis, or silk skirts – the versatility is off the charts.

Where to find: New Market, Hatibagan, Park Street

Price: Starting from Rs 30 to Rs 40

Black polish jhumkas

Imagine this: All the jhumkas, stone-studded to oxidised, are partying, sharing piyajis and vibing to the songs of Manna Dey. Then enters the Black Polish one, and the mood shifts. The laughter softens, the lights dim, and suddenly, it’s all about coffee and Mozart. That’s the vibe. How to style it then? Pair it with high-neck kurtas and wide palazzos in earthy tones or linen saris and a full-sleeve no-nonsense blouse.

Where to find: Reaaan Collections (4/1A, Sambhu Mallick Lane)

Price: Starting from Rs 80 to 100

Chaand Baliyaan

Chandbaliyan Jhumkas are the dreamy darlings of your jewellery box — part moonlight, part filmy nostalgia. They twirl like they’re in a Yash Raj slow-mo, catching the warm sunlight along the way. Style them with a flowy sharara, a breezy lehenga, or even a printed sari with a backless blouse. Add soft curls, flushed cheeks, and maybe a tiny bindi. And just like that, you’re the main character.

Where to find: Gariahat, New Market, Hatibagan, Park Street

Price: Starting from Rs 150

Golden or gold-plated jhumkas

Golden or gold-plated Jhumkas are adorable and pure sunshine. They are warm in colour, twinkly and will make you feel you are walking through in your best Ashtami Anjali look, holding an aarti thali. They go with everything — from a bright cotton sari to a classic anarkali or even that dramatic puff-sleeved blouse you’ve been eyeing for so long. Bonus? They look like chef's kisses in golden hour selfies.

Where to find: Any showroom of Sri Hari, Arihant Collection Wholesale Jewellery Showroom (Burrabazaar), Gariahat, Hatibagan

Price: Starting from Rs 200 to 250