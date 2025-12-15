Rest of India 3, Kolkata 0: Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 shines everywhere but Bengal

From chaos in Kolkata to packed stadiums in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour ended in the national capital on Monday.

The World Cup-winning captain was originally scheduled to arrive in Delhi around 10.45 am.

Dense fog in the capital forced the postponement of his chartered flight, and he eventually landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 2.30 pm before heading straight to The Leela Palace Hotel.

Later in the day, Messi reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the excitement among fans was palpable. Joining him were fellow Argentine stars Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez.

The football legends greeted players and kids on the field, shaking hands and exchanging smiles as fans cheered, waved flags and captured every moment on their phones.

After arriving at the stadium, Messi played football with children and signed jerseys. Messi, Suárez and De Paul then took a lap of the ground, waving at the stands.

An exhibition match between Celebrity Messi All Stars and Minerva Messi All Stars also took place at the venue, with Minerva Messi All Stars winning 6-0.

ICC chairman Jay Shah presented the three Inter Miami players with Indian cricket team jerseys. Messi received a No. 10 jersey, Suárez was handed No. 9, and De Paul received No. 7.

Shah also gifted them a signed bat. Messi was further presented with India vs USA Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets by the ICC chairman during the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley were also present on stage and met the footballers.

Former India football team captain Baichung Bhutia also met Messi, Suárez and De Paul at the stadium. Messi gave a short speech, greeting fans and thanking them for the love showered on him during his GOAT tour of India.

Earlier legs of the tour had largely mirrored the warmth seen in Delhi.

In Mumbai, Messi delighted fans on Sunday by posing with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Wankhede Stadium.

Messi, Suárez and others were felicitated before Fadnavis announced ‘Project Mahadeva’, under which 60 promising footballers from across Maharashtra will receive a five-year residential scholarship from the state government.

From chants echoing across the stands to fans waving Argentina and Barcelona flags, the Mumbai event turned into a celebration of football.

Messi acknowledged fans chanting his name as he took a lap around the ground and later joined youngsters from the Project Mahadev programme for a light-hearted session, exchanging passes with children.

The Argentine star had visited Hyderabad, reaching the Telangana capital on Saturday and appearing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

He was seen kicking a ball with children, interacting with officials and meeting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other senior government figures and celebrities.

During a match at the Uppal Stadium, Messi stayed inside a VIP box and made a brief appearance on the big screen, waving at the camera.

Messi also met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and presented him with the GOATED No. 10 jersey.

In stark contrast to the seamless events elsewhere, Messi’s stop in Kolkata descended into chaos. His visit to the Salt Lake Stadium triggered massive unrest after fans, who claimed to have paid exorbitant prices for tickets, struggled to get a glimpse of the superstar.

Messi’s blink-and-miss appearance in Kolkata, where he was surrounded by officials and politicians including Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, left fans frustrated and angry, marking the only leg of the GOAT India Tour to end in turmoil.

Chaotic scenes unfolded as agitated spectators tore apart seats, rushed onto the pitch and clashed with police.

Authorities resorted to a large-scale lathi charge and deployed personnel from the Rapid Action Force to restore order.

Messi left the stadium earlier than scheduled.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on her way to the venue when the violence erupted. After being informed of the vandalism and disorder, she reportedly turned back and later announced the formation of a judicial committee to probe the mismanagement behind the chaos.

Satadru Dutta, the principal organiser of the mega event at Salt Lake Stadium, was arrested by police for alleged mismanagement.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Director General of Police Jawed Shamim said an FIR would be registered. “A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the roots of the mismanagement that ultimately led to the chaos. The police are taking the matter very seriously. Every person found responsible for the mismanagement and the resulting disorder will be booked,” Shamim said.

While Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi witnessed smooth events marked by fanfare, access and celebration, Kolkata, a city known for its football fever, stood isolated, its stop remembered not for footballing joy but for disorder and disappointment, sealing the scoreline of a tour that read Rest of India 3- Kolkata 0.

