Pinterest-worthy summer street fashion in Kolkata: PJ sets to midi dresses under Rs 250

As Kolkata braces for warmer days ahead, hawkers in New Market and Gariahat have restocked their collection of quirky, Pinterest-worthy leisurewear — from cute PJ sets to breezy dresses — so you can beat the rising heat in style. And it gets even better: most of these finds are priced under Rs 250. The sharper your bargaining skills, the better the deal you can snag.

1 6 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Is there anything more comfortable than midi dresses — better known as short nighties? From cotton and satin to breathable synthetics, there’s no shortage of options at Gariahat and New Market. And the prints are just as fun — think fruity, floral and even quirky dinos.

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New Market hawkers are offering some of the cutest PJ sets this season — think lace-rimmed details, soft collars, adorable prints and super-breathable fabrics. And of course, the prices won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

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Shorts and co-ord sets with appealing prints attracted several customers on the bustling streets of New Market. While some are made entirely of cotton, others feature a blend of breathable synthetics.

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Gariahat especially offers a wide collection of quirky palazzos.

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Looking for cute tops? New Market is your one-stop destination. From Disney prints to collared baggy tops, the options here are endless and budget friendly.

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At Gariahat, you’ll also find a wide collection of comfortable everyday-wear tunics and kurtas that can be worn just as easily at home as at work. The range includes sleeveless styles as well as ones with three-fourth sleeves. The prints include ajrak, batik, checks and more.