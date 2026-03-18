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Pinterest-worthy summer street fashion in Kolkata: PJ sets to midi dresses under Rs 250

The collections in Gariahat and New Market also include funky co-ords, lace-rimmed tops and breathable tunics

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 18.03.26, 01:16 PM

As Kolkata braces for warmer days ahead, hawkers in New Market and Gariahat have restocked their collection of quirky, Pinterest-worthy leisurewear — from cute PJ sets to breezy dresses — so you can beat the rising heat in style. And it gets even better: most of these finds are priced under Rs 250. The sharper your bargaining skills, the better the deal you can snag.  

As Kolkata braces for warmer days ahead, hawkers in New Market and Gariahat have restocked their collection of quirky, Pinterest-worthy leisurewear
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All pictures: Soumyajit Dey
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Is there anything more comfortable than midi dresses — better known as short nighties? From cotton and satin to breathable synthetics, there’s no shortage of options at Gariahat and New Market. And the prints are just as fun — think fruity, floral and even quirky dinos. 

Summer street fashion in Kolkata
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New Market hawkers are offering some of the cutest PJ sets this season — think lace-rimmed details, soft collars, adorable prints and super-breathable fabrics. And of course, the prices won’t burn a hole in your pocket. 

New Market clothes
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Shorts and co-ord sets with appealing prints attracted several customers on the bustling streets of New Market. While some are made entirely of cotton, others feature a blend of breathable synthetics.  

Palazzos in Gariahat
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Gariahat especially offers a wide collection of quirky palazzos.  

Cute tops in New Market and Gariahat
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Looking for cute tops? New Market is your one-stop destination. From Disney prints to collared baggy tops, the options here are endless and budget friendly.  

Kurtas in Gariahat
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At Gariahat, you’ll also find a wide collection of comfortable everyday-wear tunics and kurtas that can be worn just as easily at home as at work. The range includes sleeveless styles as well as ones with three-fourth sleeves. The prints include ajrak, batik, checks and more. 

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