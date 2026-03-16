Going to the gym for the first time? Five essentials for the healthy foray

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential today. But, going to the gym can be a little overwhelming with so many options, choices, and gears available in the market. Here are five suggestions to carry for your next gym session. Not vanity add-ons, but small tools that can smoothen the transition from hesitation to habit. The first week might sound scary, but a well packed bag makes the journey of maintaining a healthy lifestyle less hectic.

Hydration

1 5 Photos: Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT

A sturdy water bottle sits at the top of the list. Hydration in the middle of a set is not a luxury; it is a rhythm. Choose one that survives the inevitable drops and fits into the side pocket of your backpack. Following closely is a no-nonsense gym towel. In a city that knows humidity like an old acquaintance, this is both personal hygiene and social courtesy.

Footwear

2 5

Good training shoes deserve more thought than the gym membership itself. Running in everyday sneakers is a shortcut to injury. Pick a pair suited to your workout — stable for lifting, flexible for functional training — and let them live in your gym bag.

Personal hygiene

3 5

A compact toiletry kit often goes unneeded until the first post-workout meeting. Face wash, deodorant and a spare T-shirt can rescue you from the unmistakable look of someone who sprinted through traffic. It is less about grooming and more about reclaiming composure.

Record keeping

4 5

A simple notebook or a notes app on your phone could be a gamechanger. Reps blur, weights get forgotten, and progress becomes a vague feeling. Writing it down lends structure to the chaos and turns effort into a visible pattern.

Nutrition

5 5

Keeping dry food items like dates, glucose chewable tablets, and bananas might help a new gym goer too. Exercise is a calorific task, and feeling lightheaded after a session is common. It is best to be prepared to avoid injuries.