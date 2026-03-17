Experiencing fatigue, body aches? Moody? Here’s what your body might be trying to tell you

Are you always tired? Do you experience unexplained body aches and irritability? It might be more than just stress.

Experts say that Vitamin D deficiency is becoming increasingly common, particularly among people who spend most of their time indoors or have limited exposure to sunlight. Many individuals living in urban environments struggle to maintain adequate vitamin D levels because of sedentary lifestyles, pollution, sunscreen use and long working hours.

Health experts warn that the body often gives subtle early signals when vitamin D levels drop, but these signs are frequently overlooked or attributed to general fatigue or stress.

But, recognising these symptoms early can help prevent more serious complications related to bone health, immunity and overall well-being.

To understand the early warning signs of vitamin D deficiency, My Kolkata spoke to city-based health experts.

Persistent fatigue

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Persistent fatigue and low energy levels are among the most common complaints associated with vitamin D deficiency.

“People may feel unusually tired even after adequate rest or find it difficult to carry out routine activities that previously felt easy,” said Rahul Mathur, a practicing physician at CK Birla Hospitals.

Surya Udai Singh, senior consultant at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital explained that low vitamin D levels can affect muscle function and cause strain on muscles, ligaments and tendons, which may contribute to a constant feeling of exhaustion.

Body aches and bone pain

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Many people with vitamin D deficiency complain of bone pain and discomfort in the lower back. This happens because vitamin D plays a crucial role in calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. When levels drop, bones may gradually become weaker, said Mathur.

“Bone pain, especially in the back, along with muscle soreness or weakness may be noticeable after waking up in the morning or while performing everyday tasks such as walking long distances or climbing stairs,” added Singh.

Frequent muscle cramps

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Another important symptom is muscle weakness or recurrent muscle cramps. Some individuals may notice reduced physical endurance, difficulty performing daily movements or sudden muscle spasms, particularly in the legs. According to Mathur, if these symptoms are ignored, the deficiency can gradually interfere with routine activities and overall mobility.

Weakened immune system

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Both Mathur and Singh highlighted that Vitamin D plays a vital role in supporting the immune system. When levels are low, the body’s ability to fight infections may weaken.As a result, individuals with vitamin D deficiency may experience frequent colds, recurrent cough, infections or a slower recovery from common illnesses.

Mood changes and mild depression

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Low vitamin D levels may also affect mental well-being. Mood changes such as irritability, lack of motivation or symptoms of mild depression have been linked to inadequate vitamin D levels. “This is because vitamin D influences several neurological and hormonal pathways that play a role in regulating mood and nerve function,” said Mathur.

Don’t overlook symptoms

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These symptoms are often subtle and easily mistaken for stress, lack of sleep or the effects of a busy lifestyle. However, if left unrecognised for prolonged periods, vitamin D deficiency can lead to complications such as osteoporosis, a higher risk of fractures and weakened immunity.

Simple lifestyle measures, including regular exposure to sunlight, maintaining a balanced diet and taking supplements when necessary, can help maintain healthy vitamin D levels.