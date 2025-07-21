‘Mandala Murders’ to ‘Sarzameen’: New films and web series dropping on OTT this week

From a long-overdue 1996 cult comedy sequel to a supernatural thriller set in a small town, a diverse lineup of shows and films are set to hit the OTT space this week in India. Here’s everything you need to know about titles dropping on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and Hoichoi.

The Hunting Wives

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: July 21

Brittany Snow plays Sophie, a woman from Cambridge trying to fit into suburban Texas life, when she’s captivated by Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), the leader of a group known as the Hunting Wives. What begins as harmless shooting sessions takes a darker turn as secrets of the group’s members tumble out.

Acapulco Season 4

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Streaming from: July 23

The final season of this Apple TV+ comedy series toggles between two timelines. The first one, set in 1986, revolves around young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon), fighting to keep Las Colinas resort afloat. The second timeline is set in the present day, where an older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) tries to revive the resort’s fortunes.

Critical: Between Life & Death

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: July 23

Filmed over a period of 21 days with body cams and portable cameras, this six-episode documentary offers a never-seen-before look inside trauma care units in London hospitals. From emergency airlifts to high-pressure surgeries, the show captures the split-second decisions doctors have to make, and the emotional toll it takes.

Tin Soldier

Streaming on: Prime Video

Streaming from: July 23

Ex-special forces agent Nash (Scott Eastwood) joins a militia led by Bokushi (Jamie Foxx), who leads a group of war veterans radicalised by trauma. As Nash gains his trust, he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Robert De Niro plays a senior government handler coordinating the infiltration.

Washington Black

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 23

Based on Esi Edugyan’s novel, this historical drama follows 11-year-old Wash (Ernest Kingsley Jr.), a slave in a Barbados plantation who escapes with scientist Titch Wilde (Tom Ellis). The series also features Sterling K. Brown as a leader in Nova Scotia’s Black community.

Happy Gilmore 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25

Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore, now retired from professional golf and reluctantly returning to the sport to support his daughter’s ballet dreams, in this sequel. Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and Virginia (Julie Bowen) are some of the returning characters alongside cameos by Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny.

Mandala Murders

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25

Set in the township of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders follows detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) as they investigate a series of killings linked to ritualistic symbolism and a centuries-old prophecy. As they dig deeper into the case, they find themselves haunted by their own pasts. Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar co-star in this supernatural thriller.

Rangeen

Streaming on: Prime Video

Streaming from: July 25

Vineet Kumar Singh plays Adarsh, a mild-mannered man who discovers that his wife is cheating on him. Impulsively, he ventures into the world of paid intimacy. But these encounters take a moral toll on Adarsh. The cast also includes Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha.

Sarzameen

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 25

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as army officer Vijay Menon, caught in a personal crisis when his son (Ibrahim Ali Khan) is drawn into extremist ideology in Kashmir. Kajol plays Meera, a mother trying to hold the family together as a man bound by national duty takes on his son leading a group of insurgents.

Birangana

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Streaming from: July 25

Sandipta Sen’s Inspector Chitra Basu investigates a series of murders staged as suicide in Birangana, a new Hoichoi original series that marks the acting debut of popular content creator Niranjan Mondal, aka Laughtersane. Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the series follows Chitra’s hunt for a serial killer who targets newly-married women in Kolkata.