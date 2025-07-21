In pictures: K-pop girl band Blackpink’s Chicago moments, backstage fun and more

K-pop girl band Blackpink — comprising Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — enthralled fans in Chicago with their electrifying performance at The Deadline World tour concert on July 18.

On Sunday, Blackpink shared glimpses from their Chicago concert, offering a peek into their memorable moments and candid behind-the-scenes fun. Some members of the band also treated fans to photos from their brief outings during breaks between shows. Here’s a look.

Blackpink members posed for the lens backstage before their performance. The band kicked off their reunion concert on July 5 at Goyang Stadium.

Jennie took a stroll in Chicago after the show. She kept her outfit casual, opting for a sweatshirt and loose-fitting jeans.

The band performed at Soldier Field stadium near the Southern side of Chicago.

Jisoo treated herself to a fruity dessert at a cafe during her stay in Chicago.

The singer also tried out pizza at a local eatery with her friend.

Lisa looked effortlessly stunning while she enjoyed a ride around the town in a car.

The FUTW singer also flaunted her love for labubu dolls, a current global phenomenon.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

