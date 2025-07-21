ADVERTISEMENT

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers rolls out final Anti-Submarine Warfare warship

These versatile platforms can participate in a variety of naval operations

Published 21.07.25
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) launched the 8th and last ship in a series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), it is building for the Navy, on Monday, July 21
The ship, named Ajay, was launched by Priya Deshmukh, wife of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy
Present, among others, were Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, Shri Abhishek Ranjan, IOFS, CVO, GRSE, and senior officials from Indian Navy & GRSE
While the primary role of these unique ASWSWCs is to keep the waters near the coasts clear of enemy submarines, they are versatile platforms and can participate in a variety of operations
This launch connects past with present: INS Ajay, originally delivered in 1961 as India’s first indigenous warship built by GRSE, set the path for domestic defence shipbuilding. Today’s Ajay, carries forward that proud heritage
