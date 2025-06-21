‘Barso Re’ to ‘Tum Hi Ho’: Celebrate World Music Day with these soulful rainy day songs

There’s a special charm to monsoon — the earthy scent of the first rain, the rhythm of raindrops on your window and the cosy comfort of a warm cup of chai. And nothing complements this season better than feel-good songs that capture nostalgia, romance and the soul of rainy days. This World Music Day, let’s soak in the season with melodies made for the monsoon.

Ab Ke Sawan Aise Barse

Ab Ke Sawan by Shubha Mudgal captures the wild, untamed spirit of the monsoon. Unlike gentle, romantic rain songs, this timeless number roars. What makes it perfect for a rainy day is its intensity. Whether you’re watching a downpour from your window or simply want to feel the rush of a thunderous monsoon in your soul, this song delivers.

Perfect for those rainy days when you don’t just want to watch the rain, you want to feel it.

Bhage Re Man

Bhage Re Mann from the 2004 movie Chameli is a soulful rendition that beautifully captures emotional freedom and quiet introspection rain often brings. Set against a rain-soaked backdrop, the song blends gentle acoustic arrangements with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics.

In this song, Sunidhi Chauhan sheds her usual bold style for a soft, flowing vocal that mirrors the gentle rain.

With every listen, it wraps you in the stillness and softness of a rainy day.

Taal Se Taal Mila

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, Taal Se Taal Mila from Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical drama Taal, is pure monsoon magic. A.R. Rahman’s composition merges classical grace with contemporary rhythm. It’s a song that doesn’t just ask you to listen — it invites you to feel, to sway and to surrender.

Tum Hi Ho

Sung with aching intensity by Arijit Singh, Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, became a love anthem the moment it was released. With Mithoon’s soulful melody and Arijit’s vocals, the song pulls you into a world where love is everything.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra (1994), sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, is a sizzling monsoon classic. Featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, the track, with its seductive rhythm, sensuous choreography and pulsating energy, turns rain into a symbol of desire.

The yellow sari Raveena draped in this song garnered the iconic status and made the actress an overnight sensation.

Barso Re

Barso Re from Guru (2007), sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Uday Mazumder, is a joyous celebration of rain. With Aishwarya Rai twirling through lush landscapes, the song, composed by A.R Rahman, feels like a love letter to the monsoon.

This number easily becomes a monsoon favourite you’ll want to play on repeat.

Sawan Barse Tarse Dil

Sawan Barse Tarse Dil from Dahek (1999), starring Sonali Bendre and Akshaye Khanna, is a nostalgic monsoon track that blends romance with yearning. Sung by Hariharan and Sadhana Sargam, the song brings back the charm of 90’s bollywood romance.

It is a perfect pick for quiet, rain-soaked moments filled with longing.