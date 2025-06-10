Pitter-patter fritters: Unique telebhajas to try in Kolkata beyond beguni and alur chop

1 12 Images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

When the skies turn grey and raindrops dance on tin roofs, the Bengali heart instinctively craves telebhaja. But beyond the familiar trio of alur chop, peyaji and beguni, the city’s streets offer a deep-fried galaxy of crispy delights. From leafy greens to stuffed bread, from spiced eggs to tangy mangoes — Kolkata’s fritter game runs deeper than you think. Here is My Kolkata’s list of some lesser-known, but utterly lovable fritters you must try.

Bread Pakora

A childhood favourite and a tea-stall staple, bread pakora is more than just fried bread. Slices of bread are stuffed with a spicy mashed potato filling, dipped in thick besan batter and fried to golden perfection. The crispy crust and soft interior make it a comfort snack, especially when served with green chutney or a sprinkle of black salt.

Dal Pakora

Dal pakora or dal bora are small, crunchy nuggets made from soaked and ground lentils — usually chana or moong dal. These bite-sized fritters are flavoured with green chillies, offering a sharp kick with every crunch. Usually served with an achaar of mango-ginger, you'll find them at most roadside vendors.

Phooluri

Tiny, round and irresistibly fluffy, phooluri originates from Bengali Muslim and Caribbean-Indian culinary traditions. Made with a fermented urad dal and besan batter, these airy fritters puff up beautifully when fried. They are mildly spiced and pair best with kasundi or even just a sprinkle of chaat masala.

Aamer Chop (Raw Mango Chop)

Seasonal and sensational, aamer chop is a monsoon special. Tangy raw mango is mashed with potatoes and spiced with roasted cumin, black salt and green chillies. This zesty filling is then shaped into chops, coated in besan and fried. The tartness of mango cuts through the richness, making it a vibrant surprise in the telebhaja lineup.

Kulekhara Fritters

A rare find, kulekhara (Hygrophila spinosa) is a medicinal leafy green known for its health benefits. The slightly bitter leaves are mixed into a seasoned gram flour batter and fried into earthy, herbaceous fritters. These are typically made in Bengali homes, but if you are lucky, you might spot them at traditional neighbourhood markets or stalls.

Helengcha Fritters

Helengcha is a leafy vegetable that is called watercress or marsh herb in English. The leaves are dipped in a batter of besan and deep fried into crispy fritters.

Paneer Chop

Rich and indulgent, paneer chop is a vegetarian alternative that doesn’t skimp on flavour. Crumble or slices of paneer are seasoned with garam masala, herbs and sometimes raisins or nuts, shaped into patties, dipped in batter and fried till crisp. It’s soft inside, crunchy outside — an upscale twist on the everyday fritter!

Egg Chop

A Kolkata classic, dim’er chop is not dimer devil. It features a boiled egg or a half egg encased in spicy mashed potatoes, dipped in batter and fried. Sometimes, the yolk is slightly runny, creating a delicious contrast in texture. Popular across roadside stalls and old-school cabins alike, this fritter is filling and flavourful.

Alu Pakora

Not to be confused with french fries or alur chop, alu pakora is made by slicing potatoes thinly, dunking them in a spiced besan batter, and frying them till crisp. They are the ultimate tea-time snack and taste best with a dash of red chilli powder or a squeeze of lime.

Chilli Pakora

Don’t assume this is the devil’s favourite snack. The chilli pakora, as scary as it may sound, isn’t too hot. The chillies are often deseeded before dipping into a batter and frying them in hot oil. The spicy kick is there, but it is tolerable for those who enjoy heat.

Dhoka, tomato and capsicum

The telebhaja stalls in Kolkata will surprise you with its varieties. From tomatoes to capsicum — every vegetable can be turned into a pakora. There are soybean, fish, mochar chops too, to relish with your cup of doodh cha. Even little squares of dhoka (fried cutlets made with chholar dal) are available. Bring them home and dunk them in a gravy to relish with rice or roti.