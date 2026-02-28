Science for everyone: Five science kits to stimulate and supercharge your curiosity

February 28 is observed as National Science Day to remember and celebrate scientific achievements in India. In 1986, this day was declared to commemorate Sir CV Raman's discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ in 1928. It was a landmark scientific breakthrough which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

In Kolkata, several events are organised for science enthusiasts at different schools, colleges, and science museums, such as the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM). If you are unable to attend them, then here are some science kits and simulation sets to make science fun at home for you or your little ones.

Science kits for ages 6 to 14

Science kits simplify experiments. These kits, for both toddlers and teenagers, identify how science can be learnt at home. Some kits teach simple physics, like the theory behind colours, while others teach basic chemistry and biology.

If your kid is interested in building projects, then these STEM DIY kits are going to be fun. From making robots and hydraulic cranes to putting together a weather station, these kits are easily available online, for ages 6 to 14. Building mechanical instruments helps in cognitive learning as well.

Science Experiment Kits are available on online platforms and retail stores. Marketed as toys, these can help your child learn science in a fun and engaging way. There are physics, chemistry, and biology experiment sets aligned with the school curriculum for children aged between 8 and 16.

Simulation sets for young adults

Simulation sets have components, models, and parameters used to replicate the behaviour of a target system for testing, analysis, or development purposes. These sets give you real hands-on experience.

Robotics Kits for beginner to advanced robotics and coding simulation are available for ages 10 to 18. There are several projects available online. There are free courses to learn the basics, too. While building a robot can be very exciting for young adults, the joy isn’t any less for adults.

There are many simulation videos on YouTube, also. They are simple, cost-effective, and very easy to try on a weekend. The videos are immersive and the simulations can be done without much supervision and hazards.

Digital and quiz science games

Digital game Galium is an immersive game on periodic tables. This makes learning inorganic chemistry interesting. Having the advantage of audio-visuals, these games can help make the subject more interesting.

A quiz on general science can involve all family members for quality time. Are you a family of science geeks? Then these can be enjoyed by everyone over pizzas and drinks.