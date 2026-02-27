Run for fun: This Kolkata run club is blending weekend fitness with ‘adda’

If your sedentary routine has begun to get on your nerves, here’s a refreshing alternative. Awaara Community, founded by Adi Roy two years ago with the idea of hosting stranger meet-ups, has introduced a new initiative — a run club in Kolkata. And no, you don’t need to be a seasoned marathoner to sign up.

Launched just a month ago and headed by Suman Sen, the run club has already completed five sessions. But these are not merely runs. They double up as lively adda on the move. Every Saturday, 10 to 12 participants jog together from Salt Lake’s Bailey Bridge to the Calcutta 64 cafe, blending fitness with conversation. In just a few weeks, over 50 people have signed up for the experience.

The groups are intentionally kept small, Suman explains, so that participants can actually talk while they run. “The idea is not to run a marathon. It’s about getting people out of their homes and workplaces so they can make new friends. Many people move to Kolkata for work and don’t know too many people here. Events like this help them socialise,” said Suman, a psychologist by profession.

Adi Roy and Suman Sen All pictures: Sourced by the correspondent

Adi echoes the sentiment. According to him, the runs create a space for meaningful interaction. “You run with like-minded people. It’s a great way to rejuvenate yourself after a week of gruelling work,” he said, adding that the exchange of ideas during the run is just as important as the physical workout.

To register, interested participants must follow the community’s WhatsApp channel and fill in the forms shared there. The registration fee is a modest Rs 50 and is a conscious decision of the organisers. “It’s not about profit. If it’s completely free, people may not feel committed. Even a small fee works as a driving factor. You’re less likely to skip it when you’ve paid for it,” Suman explained.

The runs take place every Saturday from 4.30pm to 6pm. The group meets at Bailey Bridge and follows a fixed route past CC2 to Calcutta 64. The consistency is deliberate. “We don’t want anyone getting lost. Some people may run slower, chatting along the way, while others move ahead. Following the same route ensures everyone knows where to catch up,” said Suman.

The participants meet at Salt Lake’s Bailey Bridge at 4.30pm on Saturdays for the run

The response so far has been overwhelming. Beyond the health benefits, the run club has helped participants form meaningful connections. The WhatsApp group buzzes with interaction, and members eagerly wait for announcements about the next session, Adi shared.

Tista Bhaduri, a 26-year-old software engineer, said that the run club has helped her discover a happier, stronger version of herself.

“I joined the run club because I had nothing else to do on Valentine's Day but it turned out to be the best idea ever. I met some amazing like-minded people who made me feel comfortable. There wasn't any feeling of judgement or negativity and I could be myself even though I was meeting all of them for the first time,” said 24-year-old Ipshita Mukherjee.

Post-run, there is no rush to disperse. Participants can head home or unwind over coffee and snacks, extending the adda off the track.

Post-run, the participants often exchange ideas and bond over coffee and snacks.

The run club may be Awaara Community’s newest offering, but it is far from their only one. The group also hosts sports clubs for cricket, badminton and pickleball enthusiasts. The badminton and pickleball clubs cater to both professionals and amateurs through separate segments, while their cricket tournaments mix players of varying skill levels across two teams.

Stranger meet-ups continue to be organised once every month, along with winter picnics — all in the spirit of building a community in Kolkata where strangers can become teammates, running partners, and perhaps even friends.