In pictures: From tomtom gari to lattu, Bengal’s handmade toys are vanishing from childhoods

For generations, childhood in Bengal was marked by simple joys like spinning a lattu or pulling a Tomtom Gari across the courtyard. These toys were not just objects of play, but also carried the stories of the craftsmen, the soil, the wood, the palm leaves, and all the material from which they were made. But, with changing times, television screens, mobile games, and plastic toys have replaced these handmade treasures. In villages where toy-making was once a community’s livelihood, only a few craftsmen continue the practice today. Here is a look at some of Bengal’s most cherished handmade toys, each rooted in a distinct region and material.

Tomtom Gari from Birbhum, Nadia and Burdwan

The Tomtom Gari was every child’s favourite pull-along cart, made with clay wheels and a simple wooden frame. In rural Bengal, toy-makers crafted them for village fairs and weekly haats. The charm of its rattling sound once echoed in courtyards, but today, these little carts are rarely seen outside heritage toy exhibitions.



Damru from Burdwan and Nadia

Made from wood, with leather stretched on both sides, the damru was one of the simplest percussion instruments for children. Toy-makers in Burdwan and Nadia sold them in bundles during festive gatherings. Its rhythmic beat once filled lanes during processions, but mass-produced plastic versions now dominate the market.

Taalpatar Sepoy from South 24 Parganas and Midnapore

Shaped from palm leaves, the taalpatar sepoy danced when the stick was pulled. Craftsmen would weave these soldiers quickly, often selling them during village melas.

Lattu from Murshidabad and Birbhum

The spinning top, or lattu, carved from wood and wound with string, was a game of skill and patience. Children would compete to see whose lattu spun the longest. Once a common sight in every village ground, the lattu was soon taken over by metal Beyblades in the early 2000s, thanks to the popular children's cartoon.

Natungram wooden dolls from Burdwan

Natungram in Burdwan is known for its iconic wooden dolls like the Raja-Rani pair, owl, and other mythological figures. Carved from seasoned wood and coloured in earthy tones, these toys have been part of Bengal’s craft heritage for centuries. While once meant for children, they are now more often collected as folk art.

Clay dolls from Krishnanagar, Nadia

The clay dolls of Krishnanagar are famous for their intricate detailing. They come as miniature farmers, musicians, or mythological figures. Crafted from local clay, these dolls captured everyday life. Though still made by a few families, they are now displayed in museums more than in children’s hands.

Shola toys from Murshidabad

The lightweight shola pith gave form to delicate toys and figurines. Murshidabad’s craftsmen mastered the art of shaping this milky-white material into swans, dolls, vessels and animal figures.

Bankura horses and elephants from Bankura

The terracotta horses and elephants of Bankura are today symbols of Bengal’s craft identity. But smaller versions once served as toys in village homes. Children played with them while families placed larger ones in courtyards as a sacred decoration.

Wooden birds and animals from Birbhum and Burdwan

Carved from locally sourced wood, birds, tigers, cows and deer once filled baskets at village fairs. Their rustic colours and simple forms made them popular playthings for rural children.

Bamboo toys from Malda and Cooch Behar

Whistles, flutes, and miniature carts made from bamboo were not just toys, but also taught children about sound and movement. In Malda and Cooch Behar, bamboo craftsmen still sell them during fairs.

Putul Nach from South 24 Parganas and Howrah

String puppet shows, or Putul Nach, were used to tell stories and entertain children. Puppeteers carried them to village gatherings, where they sang and enacted tales with these dolls. As performances declined, the puppets lost their role as toys, too.

Stone-carved miniature utensils from Bankura and Purulia

Children once played house with sets of tiny stone utensils like hand-carved bowls, pestles, and plates. These miniature kitchen tools, made in parts of Bankura and Purulia, mirrored the real ones used in village homes.