In pictures: Kolkata markets glitter and glow with lighting options ahead of Diwali

It's that time of the year when it's all about the lights, glitter and sparkle. As Kolkata gears up to celebrate Diwali with beautifully decorated homes across the city, here's what you can find at city markets.

Chandi Chowk market is packed with lights. Be it electric diyas or star lights or different types of RGB lights, there is a wide selection available at these shops.

Each shop offers a wide array of lights and decorations and negotiation skill is the X-factor you need to get yourself the best deal possible.

These flower-shaped lights are a new hit this Diwali with countless colours and designs filling up Chandni. Prices range from Rs 150-300.

Lake Market, too, has a unique variety of lights; these conch-shaped ones add a different glow to the season at Rs 150-250. Classy electric pradip stands will set you back Rs 400.

By far the most unique Diwali decor find at the market, this monkey holding a bulb comes for Rs 4,000 at Lake Market.

Jadubabu Bazaar in Bhowanipore is more traditional. The mini ghost for hanging as decor comes at Rs 30 a piece. A wide range of pradips are also available for Rs 120-200 based on the design. At Rs 100 ,this four-pronged hanger is useful for mini candles or flowers.