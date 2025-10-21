Pork to plate: Home chefs turn The Calcutta Porkaddicts meet into a meaty celebration

1 12 Soumyajit Dey

The Calcutta Porkaddicts recently organised TCP HomeChefs’ Sharodiyo Anondomela, held at the Kolkata Leather Complex in an open-air, picnic-style setting. Unlike regular food festivals, this was a pre-order and pre-paid community cookout where 10 home chefs prepared dishes you rarely find in restaurants, letting passion and personal recipes lead the way.

Goan cuisine specialist and Xit Kodi founder Sharon Vaz brought nostalgia to the table with Goan Chorizo Pav, Pork Sorpotel and Pork Solantulem paired with yellow rice. Cooking at the event for the first time, she said, “This is my first time cooking at a Calcutta Porkaddicts event and I’m super excited because it lets me showcase Goan food. There are hardly any Goan restaurants in Kolkata, so I wanted to bring back dishes from my grandmother’s recipes and see how people react.”

Sayani Sengupta of Gooseberri mixed comfort and creativity with Pork and Bacon Rillette with Chilli Honey and Mini Bakarkhani before serving Kulothokhoi Pork Bata with Norom Malai Parota. Her plates felt like a blend of homestyle indulgence and modern experimentation.

Piyush Menon from The Coastal Macha went bold with Soft Shell Pulled Pork Vindaloo Tacos, Rasam Braised Pork Rice Bowls and Bacon and Bourbon Sticky Rolls. His coastal-meets-contemporary approach delivered layered spice, tang and sweetness in every bite.

Food blogger-turned-chef Debjani Chatterjee of Debjanir Rannaghar offered Pork Belly Cinnamon Rolls, Anglo-Indian Pork Meatball Curry with Coconut Milk and Madras Curry Powder over Gobindobhog Rice and a Bacon Brownie. Her dishes felt familiar yet indulgent, tapping into comfort food with a twist.

Baishali Chakravarthi, a home chef whose kitchen is called Nohoru, highlighted Northeast flavours through Pork Khorika with salad, Naga Smoked Pork Bowl with Steamed Rice and Roast Tomato Chutney and an Apple and Bacon Crumble with Smoked Honey Semifreddo. “We loved it today, the crowd was very encouraging and it was a wonderful experience cooking for true pork lovers,” she said. “Next time I want to bring more dishes from the Northeast, maybe even a winter BBQ, because there is so much on our menu that I couldn’t bring this time.”

Subhojit Sen of The Harmony Pot presented Pork Dry Tikia with Homemade Cucumber Pickle and Pork Safed Biryani with Spicy Walnut Chutney, finishing with Apple and Bacon Crumble. His plates balanced aromatic spices with clean, satisfying textures.

Representing global comfort food, Marina Chung served Grilled Pork Skewers and Dong Po Rou with Bok Choy and Rice, bringing Vietnamese influences to the lineup and proving how effortlessly pork adapts across cuisines.

Jayeeta Ghosh of Haarir Khobor leaned into Bengali nostalgia with Hasher Dim diye Pork Devil, Pork Keema Ghughni with lard, Pork Lai Xaak with Steamed Rice and Kacha Aam and finished with Pork Pitha. Her dishes felt like a rediscovery of forgotten local traditions.

Pritha Dutta of PriServes went elegant with Gazpacho de Arroz topped with Belgian Pork Belly and Bacon Crisps, Pulled Pork Vindaloo Tacos with Almondettes and Crusty Ham Tarts with Kaffir Lime and fresh berries. Her fine-dining style presentation stood out visually and in flavour.

Food writer Poorna Banerjee offered Romanian Sarmale with Sour Cream and Peanut-Shoror-Kosha topped Pork Bowl with Rice and Salad, blending Eastern European comfort with Bengali innovation in a way that felt unexpected yet deeply satisfying.

First-time attendee Jayanta Biswas captured the event’s spirit of creativity and community. “This concept is fantastic because you can pre-book and taste different chefs’ specialties in one place. I loved the pork biryani and the Goan and Anglo-Indian platters, and I’d love to see more desserts with pork — maybe even a bacon-infused rosogolla or a muffin with a pork belly on top!”