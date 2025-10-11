Indoor plants that can purify the air in your home and help you breathe easy during Diwali

As winter and Diwali approach, Kolkata's air quality often deteriorates, with PM2.5 levels rising above the national safe limit of 40 µg/m³. This seasonal dip in air quality can be particularly challenging for individuals with compromised lung function. While air purifiers are one solution, certain indoor plants have been recognised for their ability to filter indoor air pollutants. Here are six such plants that can help improve the air quality in your home.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The Spider Plant is renowned for its ability to remove toxins like formaldehyde and xylene from the air. It's easy to care for, thriving in indirect sunlight and requiring minimal maintenance. Its arching green leaves with white stripes make it an attractive addition to any room.

Snake Plant (Dracaena trifasciata)

Also known as the "Mother-in-law's Tongue," the Snake Plant is a hardy plant that can survive in low light conditions and requires infrequent watering. It's effective at removing pollutants such as formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene, making it ideal for indoor spaces.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace Lilies are not only beautiful with their glossy green leaves and white blooms, but also effective at removing airborne toxins like ammonia, benzene, and formaldehyde. They thrive in low light and can even help reduce mold spores in the air.

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Pothos, or Devil's Ivy, is a resilient plant that can grow in low light and with minimal water. It's particularly effective at removing formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene from the air. Its trailing vines make it a popular choice for hanging baskets or high shelves.

English Ivy (Hedera helix)

English Ivy is a versatile plant that can be grown in various conditions, from hanging baskets to ground covers. It's effective at filtering out airborne mold and fecal particles, making it a good choice for bathrooms or damp areas.

Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)

The Bamboo Palm is a tropical plant that thrives in indirect light and moist conditions. It's known for removing formaldehyde and benzene from the air and adds a touch of greenery to indoor spaces.

Expert insights

Sarat Kumar Behera, director of critical care and senior consultant – pulmonology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, noted, "Numerous houseplants, from Spider Plant to Snake Plant to Peace Lily, Pothos to English Ivy to Bamboo Palm, can provide both visual appeal as well as improve indoor air quality. Plants like these naturally take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen and have been shown to have some ability to filter out toxins in indoor air, like formaldehyde and benzene."

However, he advises caution, especially in households with young children. "Some plants, like Peace Lily and Pothos, may have mild toxicity if ingested or if the sap of the plant comes in contact with the skin. Therefore, it is perfect to place the plants out of reach of young children."

Incorporating these indoor plants into your home can be a natural and aesthetically pleasing way to improve indoor air quality during Kolkata's winter months. While they can help reduce certain indoor pollutants, it's essential to maintain proper ventilation and consult healthcare professionals for comprehensive respiratory care.