Parambrata Chattopadhayay, Ridhima Ghosh, Gaurav Chakraborty celebrate Diwali, Kali Puja in Kolkata

Tollywood stars Parambrata Chattopadhayay, Rukmini Maitra, Paoli Dam, and Ditipriya Roy dazzled in ethnic outfits on the night of Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata. Here’s a look at who wore what during the festival of lights.

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhayay spent the festival with his newborn son, Nishaad, who celebrated his first Diwali with his parents at their Kolkata residence. He also offered prayers at his household Lakshmi puja.

Actress Subhashree Ganguly celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja with her husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, and their children, Yuvaan and Yalini.

Raktabeej actress Mimi Chakraborty got soaked in the festive spirit as she lit earthen lamps on the evening of Diwali at her residence. Chakraborty looked spectacular in an ethnic skirt and embellished top.

Actress Paoli Dam looked elegant in a white ethnic suit embroidered with shimmery floral patterns.

Actor couple Gaurav Chakraborty and Ridhima Ghosh celebrated Diwali at their Kolkata residence. Gaurav also posted pictures with his son Dheer and parents, actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Mithu Chakraborty.

Devi Chowdhurani actress Srabanti Chatterjee looked effortlessly chic in an ethnic outfit.

“Let there be Love, Light & Luck.. Until next Time, keep the Magic alive,” actress Rukmini Maitra wrote on Instagram alongside a Diwali picture.

Television actress Ditipriya Roy looked elegant in her minimalist salwar suit while she celebrated the festival with her pets.

Trina Saha looked regal in a heavily embellished pink-and-peach lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. Her outfit featured intricate embroidery and sequin work.