Fun without alcohol: Kolkata bars embrace zero-proof trend — what to try and where

1 6 All photos by correspondent

ADVERTISEMENT

With more young adults choosing to give alcoholic beverages a miss, a global trend has gradually reached Kolkata’s nightlife. Many bars are now serving alcohol-free cocktails that taste and smell exactly like their alcoholic counterparts — at least that is what mixologists claim.

The Western influence is apparent. In the United States, the share of adults under 35 who drink alcohol has fallen to 61 per cent in 2025, down from 72 per cent in 2001— a record low.

According to Gallup’s 2025 Consumption Habits poll, more young adults now cite health concerns, a lack of interest, and a preference for alternatives as reasons for abstaining. Concerns about the harmful effects of alcohol have surged, with 58 per cent of Americans now saying drinking in moderation is bad for one’s health — up sharply from 39 per cent in 2018.

“Zero-proof drinks have gained popularity in recent days due to various factors like health consciousness and inclusivity,” explains Indranil Chatterjee, a Kolkata-based beverage trainer and connoisseur.

This trend is particularly visible among Generation Z, whose drinking patterns differ from previous cohorts for both structural and cultural reasons.

As RaboResearch’s April 2025 report highlights, Gen Z’s lower alcohol consumption is less about a moral turn toward wellness and more about economic constraints, delayed life stages, shifting socialisation patterns, and demographic change.

These factors are now shaping nightlife trends from Los Angeles to London — and in Kolkata. The rise of zero-proof cocktails, sophisticated alcohol-free drinks crafted with the same attention to flavour and presentation as their alcoholic counterparts, reflects a new ethos of inclusive, mindful socialising rather than abstinence alone.

“They (zero-proof drinks) cater to a wider audience, including those who don’t drink alcohol, are pregnant or have certain health conditions. Bartenders and brands are creating sophisticated and flavourful drinks that allow more people to socialise without the effects of alcohol,” said Chatterjee.

From fiery jalapeños to briny martinis, some alcohol-free creations on offer at Kolkata bars are sending out a clear message: abstaining doesn’t mean missing out.

Olive Cafe and Bar

2 6

Olive Cafe and Bar has gone all in with a lineup that proves zero-proof doesn’t mean zero character.

Spice Spice Baby! (Rs 390): A no-alcohol take on the tequila-based Picante, this drink is tart and verdant, made with pineapple juice, mint, cilantro and jalapeños, then topped with tonic water for a refreshing kick.

Moon Dance (Rs 390): Dark pink in hue, this concoction of guava saccharum and hibiscus tea is crowned with a delicate white citrus air. It’s designed to mimic a lunar glow in a glass.

Date Me Not (Rs 390): A carbonated, gut-cleansing refresher paired with an unusual accompaniment — date pickle — for a tangy surprise.

Hurricane, Hurry! (Rs 390): A virgin twist on the classic tiki cocktail. Grapefruit juice, lemon juice, beetroot juice and Tahitian vanilla syrup come together with kosher salt and raspberry, making this as layered as its spirited cousin.

Nutcase.Etc

3 6

At Nutcase.Etc, the Kiwi Collins (Rs 425) is a refreshing reimagination of the classic Tom Collins. Using their in-house Nutcase Zero Gin, the drink layers kiwi cheong, lemon and tonic for a fruity yet crisp profile. It’s a drink that balances innovation with familiarity, offering both gin lovers and teetotallers a reason to raise a glass.

Conversation Room

4 6

Speakeasy-style Conversation Room is known for its carefully designed cocktails, and the Sober Old Fashioned (Rs 495 + tax) continues that tradition. A thoughtful re-creation of the iconic Old Fashioned, this zero-proof version uses non-alcoholic whisky, bitters, demerara sugar and an orange mist. It mirrors the ritual of the original while ensuring inclusivity for those avoiding alcohol.

AMPM

5 6

Live music meets experimental beverages at AMPM, and their zero-proof signature comes with a creative twist.

Brine & Bloom (Rs 395): Inspired by the Sour Patch Martini, this cocktail features maraschino cherry brine, olive brine and an in-house citrus cordial. Finished with the classic three olives garnish, it’s a favourite among artists who perform at the bar’s Legends sessions.

Cal On

6 6

Cal-On’s Zero Alcohol Mixology is designed to highlight sophistication and refreshment, offering a wide spectrum of flavours — from floral gin tonics to bold spice-laced concoctions.

GFT (Rs 535): A refined classic built on alcohol-free pink gin and tonic, with a floral base and crisp finish.

Wili (Rs 395): Layers alcohol-free gin with zero-alcohol sparkling grape wine and lime, creating a celebratory fizz without the spirits.

Avjal (Rs 465): A daring mix of alcohol-free rum, jalapeño, guava juice and coriander—fiery, tropical, and herbaceous all at once.

Botan (Rs 335): A delicate pairing of peach halves, litchi juice and cinnamon bark that leans fruity, sweet and gently spiced.

Mimon (Rs 295): A frozen lemon and mint slush that’s as cooling as it is invigorating — perfect for Kolkata’s sultry evenings.

These drinks are not an afterthought but front-runners on menus, competing with their alcoholic counterparts on taste, presentation and price.

As Chatterjee sums up, “Zero proof drinks allow more people to socialise and drink without the effects of alcohol. Few good bars and mixologists in Kolkata are doing great with it—it is a trend of the flow.”