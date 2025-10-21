Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Raha’s hand-painted diyas and more

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a cosy Diwali this year with their family members and close friends. From grooving sessions to selfie shoots and little Raha trying her hand at painting diyas, their festive bash was filled with fun moments.

For the festivities, Alia looked radiant in a pastel pink chikankari kurta paired with a lime-green skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Ranbir, on the other hand, sported a crisp white chikankari kurta.

The Jigra actress completed her look with a choker-style gold-toned necklace and matching stud earrings. She went for subtle and dewy makeup, highlighting her natural features.

Alia shared a moment of sisterly bond with Shaheen, who attended the party in a lime green kurta and trousers.

The Diwali bash was complete with their close friends and family members.

Alia and Shaheen posed for the lens with filmmaker Ayan Mukherji.

Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha tried her hand at painting diyas for the home decor.

“Happy Diwali to you and yours,” Alia captioned her post on Instagram.

While Ranbir is set to feature as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana, Alia has wrapped up shooting for YRF’s female-led spy film Alpha with Sharvari.