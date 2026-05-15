Drinking ice-cold water from the fridge in summer? Here is how it may harm you

That gulp of ice-cold water straight from the fridge on a hot, sweltering day may feel like instant relief, but Kolkata doctors caution that making it a habit may be harmful. Before you pour that next glass of chilled water, check what health experts are saying.

Impact on digestion

If you drink ice-cold water regularly, it may start impacting your digestion. “Drinking ice-cold water from the refrigerator generally causes the shrinkage of blood vessels in the stomach. Hereby, it reduces the blood flow, and when the blood flow to the stomach is reduced, the chances of good digestion and nutrient absorption are compromised,” said Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Anandapur.

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Cold shock alert

Ghosh added that intake of chilled water after prolonged heat exposure may also trigger a “cold shock” response. It leads to brief discomfort due to a sudden change in body temperature. The doctor says that occasional consumption is generally harmless, but he advises against making it a routine unless cooling the body is necessary in conditions like heat stroke.

How does it affect children?

Experts also advise children to refrain from drinking cold water. Somenath Gorain, paediatrician and paediatric intensivist, PICU In-charge, Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, New Town, said, “Ice-cold water is not ideal for children. Their throat lining is more sensitive. Repeated exposure to very cold fluids can irritate it, leading to cough, throat discomfort, or frequent cold-like symptoms.”

Gorain added that sudden temperature changes can trigger symptoms in children already prone to allergies or respiratory infections.

Elderly individuals and those with pre-existing respiratory or gastrointestinal conditions may be more vulnerable to sudden temperature shifts.

Moderation is key

Doctors agree that the issue is not occasional indulgence but frequency. “The issue is frequency, not the act itself. Switching to room temperature or mildly cool water is often a safer, more comfortable choice, particularly in extreme heat,” said Alakes Kumar Kole, consultant general physician, Neotia Mediplus, Kolkata.

Giving an alternative, Kole said, “One suggestion is that during this time, drinking water from an earthen pot is comfortable.”