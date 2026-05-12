How to use your AC efficiently during Kolkata’s scorching summer and cut power bills

With Kolkata already reeling under the summer heat and humidity, air conditioners in most homes are working overtime. While the rooms stay cool, the bill burning a hole in the pocket is a concern. Here are ways you can use your AC efficiently in this season.

Set it to the ideal temperature

While many people think lowering the temperature to 18°C cools a room faster, experts say it only drives up electricity bills without causing much difference to comfort levels.

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According to Chirodeep Bakli, chairperson of the School of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, the ideal AC temperature for Indian summers is between 24°C and 26°C.

“People often think setting the AC to 18°C will cool the room faster, but in practice it mainly increases electricity consumption because the compressor runs longer,” Bakli explained.

Ceiling fan support

He also suggests using a ceiling fan along with the AC, which can make the room feel cooler without increasing energy use significantly.

“A temperature setting of around 24-26°C is usually sufficient for comfort in Indian summers, especially when used along with a ceiling fan, which improves air circulation and allows people to feel cooler at lower energy cost,” he said.

Control the room temperature

Controlling the room environment is important to reduce the cooling load on the AC. Bakli advises keeping doors and windows shut, blocking direct sunlight with curtains or blinders, and avoiding indoor heat sources can help the machine work more efficiently. Too many appliances running in one room can also affect the cooling.

Regular maintenance

Humidity plays a key role in making Kolkata’s summer sweltering. “Higher humidity forces the AC to remove additional latent heat from the air, which increases power consumption,” he noted.

Bakli says that regular servicing is important during peak summer months. When the filters are clean, it improves airflow and reduces strain on the overall AC system. If you have an inverter AC, he suggests against switching their units on and off repeatedly. “These systems are designed to run continuously at variable speed for maximum efficiency and longer operational life,” he said.