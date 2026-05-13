Don’t throw it away! Creative ways to reuse old newspapers at home

Newspapers are extremely important, but they also pile up at home. Instead of throwing them away or selling them for peanuts, there are plenty of creative ways to reuse them.

From DIY home decor to quirky accessories, several craft enthusiasts are turning old newspapers into handmade pieces. If you enjoy simple, sustainable crafts, here are a few ideas to transform yesterday’s headlines into something new.

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Vintage touch to walls

Newspaper pages can be turned into wall art. Create a collage using pages with interesting headlines, or simply paste them on the wall with doodles made on them to give your room a rustic, artsy vibe.

Papier mâché home decor

Papier mâché is one of the most classic ways to reuse newspapers. It’s an art form in which shredded newspaper mixed with glue can be moulded into bowls, trays, masks or wall hanging decor.

Handmade newspaper bags

Newspapers can be transformed into sturdy paper bags. These eco-friendly carry bags are perfect for carrying lightweight items.

Quirky book covers

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Newspapers can also double up as book covers. To make them more creative, you can decorate them with dried flowers, pressed leaves, or even add small paper pockets to store mini artworks, notes, or pens.

DIY phone covers

Some craft lovers seal newspaper clippings under transparent phone cases to create personalised designs. You can scribble your favourite quotes or do some doodling to add an extra edge.

Rustic flower bouquet holders

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Rolled newspaper cones can be used to wrap flowers, creating a rustic bouquet holder. It’s an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrapping and works beautifully for small floral arrangements.

Newspaper earrings

Thin strips of newspaper can be rolled into beads and shaped into lightweight earrings. Once coated with varnish, these quirky accessories become surprisingly durable.

A canvas for painting

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Layering newspaper sheets on cardboard or canvas can create an interesting textured base for paintings and mixed-media artwork.

Create your own newspaper

For journaling or scrapbooking, you can design your own mini “newspaper” filled with personal stories, photos or doodles — a creative way to document memories.

The bottom line: With a little imagination, old newspapers can easily be turned into stylish decor, accessories or craft projects. Instead of throwing them away, try giving them a second life through these simple DIY ideas.