Six essentials if you are a student living as a paying guest in Kolkata

Moving to a new city for studies often means learning how to live independently for the first time, usually in a hostel or as a paying guest. Amid the challenges of shared spaces, tight budgets, unpredictable landlords and hectic schedules, creating a comfortable and functional living space becomes essential. From quick-fix cooking solutions to smart storage and renter-friendly decor, here are a few essentials that can make PG life far more convenient.

Compact induction cooktop

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A small induction cooktop is extremely useful for PG residents since full kitchens are often shared or unavailable. It lets you quickly prepare tea, instant noodles, oats, or simple meals without creating smoke or violating PG rules. There are also multi-cookers from reliable kitchen-wear brands. That might save cooking gas and help fix a quick meal.

Foldable drying rack

Kolkata’s humidity and limited balcony space make a foldable drying rack very practical. It can be opened when needed for clothes and folded away to save space in small PG rooms. Especially in the monsoons, a foldable rack can even be used indoors.

Bedside storage organiser

PG rooms usually lack enough cupboards or shelves, so a hanging or bedside organiser helps keep daily essentials like chargers, books, glasses and medicines within reach. It also reduces clutter without requiring any drilling or permanent fixtures.

Rechargeable emergency light

Power cuts and inverter restrictions still happen in some areas. A rechargeable emergency light or lamp ensures you can study, work, or move around safely at night without depending on PG power backup.

Multi-plug extension board with USB ports

With phones, laptops, fans and other devices, PG rooms often run short on sockets. A good-quality extension board with surge protection allows you to charge multiple gadgets safely from a single plug point.

Renter-friendly decorations

Generally, a renter is warned ahead of time not to damage the walls, even if they are just small posters or wallpapers. The solution is removable wallpaper available online, which is easy to apply and remove when needed. Along with wallpapers, a renter can use posters, stickers, and other decorative items to make a rented place their home.