Kolkata doctors explain why renaming PCOS to PMOS is important for women’s health

Millions of women suffer from a condition called “polycystic ovarian syndrome” even though many do not have cysts. The disorder affects far more than just the ovaries. On May 12, after a global medical consensus involving more than 22,000 stakeholders and published in The Lancet, PCOS was officially renamed PMOS, an abbreviation for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome. City doctors My Kolkata spoke to say that it reflects the actual scale of the hormonal and metabolic imbalances women battle.

Kolkata-based fertility specialist and gynaecologist associated with Birla Fertility & IVF and CMRI Hospital, Sugata Mishra, explained that the older term focussed more heavily on the ovaries but ignored the wider hormonal and metabolic impact of the condition.

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“PCOS was always a name that described one visible feature of a far more complex disorder. It directed clinical attention toward the ovaries, while the broader hormonal and metabolic picture remained underappreciated,” said Mishra

The health expert further explained that doctors, after a 14-year global consultation, now understand that the condition involves multiple endocrine disturbances like insulin resistance, androgen excess and neuroendocrine dysfunction. These often affect everything from reproductive health to metabolism, skin, mental well-being and cardiovascular risk.

Saptarshi Chatterjee, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis Hospitals Anandapur, said the word ‘polycystic’ itself created confusion.

“The arrested follicles are not actually cysts. This syndrome does not only involve the ovaries. It involves multiple hormonal imbalances that result in metabolic dysfunction,” he said.

Doctors say that the condition has a high prevalence in India and is being diagnosed increasingly among adolescents due to changing lifestyles.

PMOS symptoms vary from person to person but it includes irregular periods, difficulty conceiving, acne, excess facial hair growth, hair loss, weight gain, and insulin resistance. Mental health concerns such as anxiety and mood issues are also associated with the condition.

With the new name doctors say that it helps patients understand that the disorder is not just associated with reproductive health.

The treatment itself will not drastically change as most doctors already suggested patients to make lifestyle changes through diet, exercise and weight management. These will continue to remain central to care. Some women may also need medicines for hormonal imbalance, acne breakouts, insulin resistance and excess hair growth.

Experts are hopeful that the shift to PMOS could improve awareness and encourage more holistic treatment.

“The change brings awareness, reduces stigma and ensures holistic care for every woman,” said Chatterjee.