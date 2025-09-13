At Sreeleathers, an undying Kolkata tradition and pre-Puja shopping madness at its peak

1 6 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Mahalaya is just over a week away and Kolkatans cannot wait to go pandal hopping. But, if you are overly eager and want to feel the rush of the festivities and Puja shopping, this is the ideal time to visit Sreeleathers.

Why Sreeleathers? The iconic leather brand is a go-to for Kolkatans shopping for sandals, shoes and bags ahead of Durga Puja. But if you think it's smart to hop over right before Pujo comes knocking, what you are in for is a chaotic shopping experience — where pushing and shoving is expected and jumping billing queues is second nature.

When My Kolkata visited the New Market outlet on Saturday at 2pm, the store was buzzing. Pujo shopping was worth sacrificing the Bengali bhaat-ghoom, and why not? Getting quality footwear at reasonable prices is always a plus and that too when the products you buy will have a long life despite rough use.

The ladies section was particularly chaotic, with shoppers of all ages looking for the perfect fit.

The ‘chotus’, as they are called, are the real legends. Catching heaps of boxes thrown upwards, and picking out the correct item of the correct size when the salesman downstairs shouts “22, 22,20.” A barrage of boxes come flying down from the overhead storage as another employee expertly catches them all before the flinging of boxes to different corners of the store.

Somehow, despite this volume of sales, there is enough to go around for everyone and not a rack in the store is empty of products or any section of the store where crowds aren’t surfing through shoes or other products. Even backpacks and suitcases were in demand.

After the chaos of the women’s section, the men's section appeared more calm. No need for shoebox-flinging here, but still enough salesmen to help with a quick selection.

One would expect such a crowd if there was a sale. But that’s not the case. In fact, people aren’t even asking for discounts.

If you haven’t done this, it’s an experience watching and feeling for the quintessential Puja shopping experience in Kolkata. It’s like getting a whiff of Pujo madness before Maa actually arrives.